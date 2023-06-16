Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Great Ray Lewis Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Died

Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL star Ray Lewis, has died at 28 years old.

Lewis III’s younger brother Rahsaan took to his Instagram Story to share the heartbreaking news.

He wrote,

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray your at peace now because ik how much you was rlly hurtin I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here.” “I love you I love you I love you. Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Ray’s sister, Diaymon Lewis, took to her Instagram Story to pay tribute to her late brother.

She wrote:

“Brownie I love you with all of my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I’m glad you’re at peace. Fly high baby.”

Ray’s father has yet to make a statement on his son’s death.

Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis III was a star running back at Lake Mary Prep H.S. in Florida. He went on to play at the college level at his father’s alma mater, Miami (Fl.), before transferring to Coastal Carolina and later Virginia Union.

Virginia Union’s head coach Diego Ryland spoke out following the athlete’s death.

He said,

“Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.”

Mark James, Lewis’ coach at Virginia Union told sources,

“Ray was a tremendous young man who played with the spirit of a lion. He was a great asset to the Virginia Union family. He will always be a Panther. God bless his family.”

A cause of death is currently unknown.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ray Lewis and his family during this difficult time.

[Source: 1, 2, 3 ]

Ray Lewis III death Ray Lewis III obituary Ray Lewis III cause of death Ray Lewis III family Ray Lewis III football career

News Source : theJasmineBRAND

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Died/