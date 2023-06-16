Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend, Dies at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, son of Miami Hurricanes legend Ray Lewis, dies at 28

On Thursday night, multiple news outlets reported that Ray Lewis III, the son of Miami Hurricanes legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28. The younger Lewis began his college career at UM, playing in Coral Gables from 2013 to 2014 before transferring to Coastal Carolina.

High school star

At Lake Mary Prep High School near Orlando, Ray Lewis III was a star running back. He rushed for over 2,500 yards and scored 33 touchdowns in his senior year alone, earning himself a scholarship to play for the Hurricanes.

Circumstances of death unknown

Details of the circumstances surrounding his death were not yet known at the time of the reports. The cause of death has not yet been released, and it is unclear if foul play was involved.

Outpouring of condolences

The news of Lewis III’s death has been met with an outpouring of condolences from the sports world and beyond. His father, Ray Lewis, posted a tribute to his son on social media, writing, “It is with extreme sadness that the family of Rayshad Lewis announces his sudden and tragic passing. Rayshad was a loving and supportive son, brother, and teammate. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

UM head coach Manny Diaz also tweeted his condolences, writing, “Heartbreaking news this morning. Our condolences and prayers go out to the Lewis family.”

Legacy of the Lewis family

The Lewis family has a storied legacy at the University of Miami. Ray Lewis played for the Hurricanes from 1993 to 1995, helping lead the team to a national championship in his final year. He went on to have a legendary career in the NFL, spending his entire 17-year career with the Baltimore Ravens and earning 13 Pro Bowl selections and two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

In addition to Ray Lewis III, Ray Lewis has another son, Rayshad Lewis, who currently plays for the University of Maryland.

Conclusion

The sudden and tragic passing of Ray Lewis III has sent shockwaves through the sports world. As the details surrounding his death continue to emerge, the Lewis family is asking for privacy during this difficult time. Their legacy at the University of Miami and in the NFL will not be forgotten, and the outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues alike is a testament to the impact they have had on the sports community.

