Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Star, Dies at 28

Tragedy Strikes: Former College Football Player Ray Lewis III Dies at Age 28

The football world is in mourning following the sudden passing of Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. The 28-year-old former college football player passed away, leaving behind a grieving family and a community of fans who remember him for his athletic prowess and his vibrant personality.

Details about Lewis III’s cause of death have not been released, but the news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the football community. His younger brother Rahsaan Lewis shared the heartbreaking news on social media, posting a tribute to his verified Instagram account that read, “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother.”

Born on August 15, 1992, in Longwood, Florida, Ray Lewis III attended Lake Mary Prep High School, where he made a name for himself as a standout running back. His athletic talent and dedication to the sport earned him a scholarship to play college football at the University of Miami.

After transferring to Coastal Carolina and then Virginia Union, Lewis III continued to pursue his football dreams. While he didn’t achieve the same level of success as his father, who played for the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2012, he remained a beloved figure in the football community.

Ray Lewis, 48, is widely regarded as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. During his illustrious career, he won two Super Bowl championships, was named Super Bowl 35 MVP, and was a two-time defensive player of the year. He was also a seven-time first team All-Pro and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Despite his father’s legendary status in the sport, Lewis III never shied away from the spotlight. He was known for his upbeat personality and his love of football, and he inspired many with his passion for the game.

Now, fans are left to mourn the loss of a young man whose life was cut tragically short. While the cause of his death remains unknown, his legacy will live on through the memories he left behind.

The football community has rallied around the Lewis family in the wake of this devastating news. Messages of condolences and support have poured in from fans and fellow athletes alike, all sharing their memories of a young man who touched their lives in so many ways.

As we mourn the loss of Ray Lewis III, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones. Though he may be gone, his spirit will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew him and loved him. Rest in peace, Ray Lewis III.

News Source : Tyler Dragon

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, son of NFL great Ray Lewis, dies at 28/