Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III, Son of Ravens Legend, Dies at 28

Ray Lewis III, Son of Baltimore Ravens Legend Ray Lewis, Dies from Accidental Overdose

It was a devastating loss for the Lewis family as Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, passed away just 10 days after celebrating his 28th birthday due to an accidental overdose. Police responded to a call for a medical emergency and found Ray III unresponsive. A friend was administering CPR while another friend was screaming for Narcan. Unfortunately, Ray was found naked in a room between a bed and a wall and was not breathing. Police administered Narcan in Ray’s right nostril, but there was no response. The report also says cops searched the room and found a blue pill near Lewis’ body, which they unofficially identified as Alprazolam, the drug in brands like Xanax. Police also say there was a used needle at the scene, plus a small plastic bag found inside an empty beer can. His death is considered an accidental overdose until a medical examiner determines the actual cause of death.

A Heartfelt Tribute from Ray’s Young Brother

Ray’s young brother, Rahsaan Lewis, took to social media on Thursday to pay tribute to his big brother with an emotional post via his Instagram Story. Rahsaan posted a photo of Ray along with the caption:

Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray you’re at peace now because ik how much you was rlly hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right her….I love you I love you I love you. Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh. Be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.

A Heartbroken Sister’s Farewell

Ray’s sister, Diaymon Lewis, also took to social media to express her heartbreak over his death. She wrote:

Brownie, I love you with all of my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I’m glad you’re at peace. Fly high baby.

Condolences and Prayers to the Lewis Family

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis has not publicly addressed the passing of his son, Ray III. Our sincerest condolences and prayers go out to the Lewis family during this extremely difficult time.

Source: TMZ

