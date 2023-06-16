Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III, Son of Ravens Legend, Passes Away at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic News: Ray Lewis III, Son of Baltimore Ravens Legend, Dies at 28

On June 15, 2023, the football world was shaken by the news of Ray Lewis III’s passing. The 28-year-old, son of Baltimore Ravens legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, died under unknown circumstances.

A Devastating Loss

News of Lewis’ death was first shared on Instagram by his younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis. In an emotional post, Rahsaan expressed his disbelief and sadness at the loss of his sibling.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rahsaan wrote. “A true angel I pray (you’re) at peace now because ik how much you was (really) hurtin … I love you I love you I love you.”

Ray Lewis III was a talented football player in his own right. Like his father, he played college football at the University of Miami. He began his career as a running back in Florida before transitioning to cornerback at Coastal Carolina and later Division II Virginia Union.

A Great Young Man and Teammate

Those who knew Lewis spoke highly of him, both as a player and person. Diego Ryland, associate head coach at Virginia Union, described him as a “great young man and a better teammate.”

“The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray,” Ryland told TMZ Sports.

Meanwhile, fans and fellow players took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Lewis.

The Legacy of Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis III’s passing is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the football community. It also serves as a reminder of the impact his father had on the sport.

Ray Lewis Sr. is widely regarded as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. He spent his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens, earning numerous accolades and leading the team to two Super Bowl victories. Lewis Sr. was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

While Lewis Jr. did not achieve the same level of success as his father, he was still a beloved member of the football community. His passing is a reminder that no matter how talented or famous a person may be, they are still vulnerable to the same tragedies and hardships as anyone else.

A Community in Mourning

The death of Ray Lewis III has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. The football community is coming together to mourn his passing and offer support to his family during this difficult time.

Details surrounding Lewis’ death have not yet been released. However, what is certain is that he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

