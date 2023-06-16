Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III, Son of Ravens Star, Dies at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Loss: Ray Lewis III, Son of Ravens Legend, Passes Away at Age 28

The world of football mourns the loss of Ray Lewis III, the son of former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, who passed away at the age of 28. The circumstances surrounding his untimely demise have not yet been disclosed.

Lewis III was a talented running back who played for various teams, including the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Virginia Union Panthers, and the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football league. During his high school years at Lake Mary Prep H.S. in Florida, he amassed an impressive 1,898 yards and scored 20 touchdowns, showcasing his exceptional talent.

The news of Lewis III’s passing has left the football community in shock, with many expressing their condolences to the Lewis family. Virginia Union Associate Head Coach Diego Ryland described Lewis as a “great young man and a better teammate” and expressed his deep sorrow, adding that the entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family.

Lewis III’s younger brother, Rahsaan, shared a heartbreaking farewell message on social media, saying that he can’t believe he’s even typing the words “RIP big brother.” He described Lewis III as a true angel and promised to make him smile and proud by watching over his family as their guardian.

Apart from his football career, Lewis III was also pursuing a career in the music industry. His friends and fans expressed their shock and sadness at his passing, with many praising his talent and kind-hearted nature.

The loss of Lewis III is a tragic reminder of how fragile life can be, and how important it is to cherish the time we have with our loved ones. The football and music communities will surely feel his absence, but his memory will live on through his family, friends, and fans.

In other news, the entertainment industry also mourns the loss of double Oscar-winning British actress Glenda Jackson, who passed away at the age of 87. Jackson was a celebrated actress and politician who made a significant contribution to the arts and culture scene in the UK, and her passing is a great loss to the industry.

As we say goodbye to these talented individuals, we are reminded of the impact they had on our lives and the legacy they leave behind. May their souls rest in peace, and may their families find comfort and solace in the memories they shared together.

