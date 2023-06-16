Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III, son of Super Bowl champ, dies at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, Son of Hall of Fame Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Ray Lewis, Dies at Age 28

The sports world is mourning the loss of Ray Lewis III, the son of former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old passed away, and his family has confirmed the news.

Lewis III had a brief college career, playing for Miami University, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union. He was also a former Florida high school running back who had a promising future in football. However, he eventually transitioned to the Champions Indoor Football league, playing for the Wyoming Mustangs.

Despite his athletic talents, Lewis III had aspirations beyond football. He wanted to pursue a career in the music industry.

Lewis III’s death has left a deep void in his family, especially his younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis. In a heartfelt message on social media, he expressed his pain and disbelief, saying, “I don’t have and will never be able to say the words because this pain here… I Love you, I Love you… Your niece is going to miss you, and she’ll hear you over and over again. Just watch over us big bruh, and I promise that you’ll smile.”

Lewis III is survived by his five siblings, including his brothers Rayshad and Ralin and sisters Diaymon and Kaitte Lewis.

The news of Lewis III’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the sports community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of him. The Baltimore Ravens organization, for which his father played for his entire career, released a statement on Twitter, saying, “We extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Lewis family at this difficult time.”

Lewis III’s death is a tragic reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish every moment with our loved ones. He may have left this world at a young age, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

