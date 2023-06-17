Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III Suspected Overdose Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis, Dies of Suspected Overdose

On June 17, 2023, the Casselberry Police Department reported the death of Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis. According to a police report obtained on Saturday, Lewis died of a suspected overdose. He was found unconscious in a bedroom at a central Florida home where officers were called to respond.

Background

Lewis was reported to be 28 years old at the time of his death. He played cornerback at his father’s alma mater, the University of Miami, for two seasons before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015. He ultimately finished his college career at Virginia Union.

Tragic Accident

The police report indicated that evidence and witness accounts suggest that Lewis’ death was a tragic accident. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person attempting CPR on Lewis. A second person advised the officer that Lewis needed the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone, which the officer administered using Narcan. Despite these efforts, Lewis passed away from a suspected overdose.

Outpouring of Support

Lewis’ younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, shared the news of his brother’s passing on Instagram, stating “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this, but RIP big brother.” Lewis’ former coach at Virginia Union, Mark James, also expressed his condolences, recalling Lewis as a great kid who worked hard and was never too proud to act above others.

Legacy

Ray Lewis III’s tragic death serves as a reminder of the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States. It also highlights the importance of seeking help and support for those struggling with addiction. Despite his untimely passing, Lewis will be remembered for his contributions to the sport of football and his impact on those who knew and loved him.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

News Source : ESPN.com

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, son of Ravens legend, died of suspected overdose/