Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III’s Accidental Overdose Cause of Death Confirmed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Instagram

In a statement issued by the Casselberry Police Department, it’s revealed that an officer administered the opioid overdose antidote naloxone when they found Ray Lewis’ son unresponsive, but he didn’t survive.

Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death

Ray Lewis III’s cause of death has been revealed, a few days after his tragic passing at the age of 28. Authorities confirmed on Saturday, June 18 that the son of former NFL star Ray Lewis died of accidental overdose.

“On 06/14/2023, at 5:34 P.M., our officers responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival, our officers were told a B/M, Later identified as Ray Lewis, was found unresponsive by his friends,” the Casselberry Police Department said in a statement. The statement revealed that an officer administered NARCAN, which can treat narcotic overdose in an emergency situation, but the antidote and other life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

“Mr. Matthew Ryan was conducting CPR on Lewis,” the statement continued to read. “One of our officers used his issued NARCAN on Lewis, but there was no change to his condition. The Seminole County Fire Department transported Lewis to the Advent Health Hospital in Altamonte Springs, Fl. Mr. Lewis was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff.”

The police report noted that a blue pill was located near Ray III’s body. Authorities also found needless and a plastic bag inside an empty beer can. The police department confirmed that the investigation is closed and “the evidence and witness accounts show this incident to be a tragic accident. Our sympathies go out to the Lewis family and friends.”

Tributes Pour In

Ray III’s death was confirmed by his younger brother Rahsaan Lewis on Thursday, June 15. On his Instagram Story, Rahsaan shared an old photo of his late sibling and wrote, “Really can’t believe I’m evening typings this but RIP big brother. A true angel. I pray you’re at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting.”

“I don’t and I won’t ever have the words man, ’cause this pain right here… I love you, I love you, I love you,” he added. “your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Ray III’s sister Diaymon Lewis also paid tribute to her late brother via her Story. “Brownie I love you with all of my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother,” she wrote. “to the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I’m glad you’re at peace.” She concluded her post, “Fly high baby.”

Ray Sr. has not publicly commented on his son’s death.

Kendall Jenner Shares Sweet Throwback Pics Honoring Caitlyn Jenner on Father’s Day

In other news, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share sweet throwback photos of her and her father Caitlyn Jenner on Father’s Day. The model and reality TV star posted several pictures of her and Caitlyn, including one of them holding hands and another of Caitlyn holding a young Kendall in her arms.

“happy father’s day to the soul that raised me,” Kendall wrote in the caption. “The one who tucked me in, taught me how to ride a bike, stayed up all night to finish my school projects, and made me feel loved every single day. love you, dad.”

The post received thousands of likes and comments from fans and followers, many of whom praised the bond between Kendall and Caitlyn.

Ray Lewis III Accidental overdose Cause of death Investigation closed Drug use

News Source : AceShowbiz Team

Source Link :Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death Confirmed to Be Accidental Overdose, Investigation Closed/