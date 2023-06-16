Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death: Did His Son Pass Away?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL player Ray Lewis, passed away on Thursday at the age of 28. He had made a name for himself as a running back during his college football career, playing for teams such as the Miami Hurricanes, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and the Virginia Union Panthers. His death has come as a shock to the football community, and his memory will be cherished by those who witnessed his skills on the field.

The exact details surrounding Ray Lewis III’s passing have not been made public, but his brother Rahsaan Lewis shared the news on social media, expressing his deep sense of loss and pain. Ray III is survived by his five siblings, including Rashaan Lewis, Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis, Diaymon Lewis, and Kaitlin Lewis.

Ray Lewis III’s journey in football began at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida, where he showcased his talent as a running back. After graduating in 2013, he joined the Miami Hurricanes football team before transferring to Coastal Carolina University to further his collegiate career.

The Lewis family has had a significant impact on football, with Ray Lewis being a legendary NFL player and Rayshad Lewis, another son of Ray Lewis, pursuing a football career as well. Despite facing both triumphs and challenges within the sport, the Lewis family’s journey serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of football and the strength required to navigate its path.

As of now, Ray Lewis has not made a public statement regarding his son’s passing. The loss of Ray III undoubtedly brings immeasurable sorrow to their family, and they are undoubtedly going through a difficult time as they mourn their loved one. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the entire Lewis family as they navigate through this challenging period.

In conclusion, the passing of Ray Lewis III is a significant loss to the football community, and his memory will be cherished by those who witnessed his skills on the field. While the details surrounding his passing remain unknown, we send our deepest sympathies to the Lewis family during this difficult time.

