Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III’s cause of death: Drug Overdose

Former Football Player Ray Lewis III Dies of Drug Overdose at Age 28

Ray Lewis III, son of Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis, died of a drug overdose, TMZ reported, citing police. The former football player was 28 years old.

Lewis’ younger brother Rahsaan Lewis on Instagram wrote: “Really can’t believe I’m evening typings this but RIP big brother. A true angel. I pray you’re at peace now because I know how much you really hurting.”

TMZ Sports added that it obtained the overdose report from police in Florida. As per the website, it said that Lewis died from an accidental overdose.

Police, as per TMZ Sports, said that Ray Lewis III was lying naked in the room when they saw him. His friend was giving him CPR and another was screaming for Narcan (a drug used during overdoses).

Cause of Death

TMZ quoted police saying that Lewis was not breathing. They added that Narcan was given to him, via his right nostril. But there was no response.

“The report also says cops searched the room and found a blue pill near Lewis’ body, which they unofficially identified as Alprazolam (the drug in brands like Xanax). Police also say there was a used needle at the scene, plus a small plastic bag found inside of an empty beer can,” TMZ Sports said in their report.

Family Members Mourn Ray Lewis III’s Death

Ray’s sister, Diaymon Desiree Lewis, on Instagram, said: “Brownie, I love you with all of my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother.”

“Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray,” Virginia Union Associate Head Coach Diego Ryland told TMZ Sports.

Final Thoughts

The death of Ray Lewis III is a tragic reminder of the dangers of drug abuse. It is a devastating loss for his family, friends, and fans. As we mourn his passing, we must also work to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. Education, awareness, and access to support and treatment are critical in the fight against drug addiction. Let us honor the memory of Ray Lewis III by working towards a world where no family has to suffer the pain of losing a loved one to overdose.

