Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death Revealed

Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has passed away at the age of 28 due to a suspected overdose. The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021, when officers were called to a home in central Florida and found Lewis unconscious in a bedroom. Despite attempts to revive him, Lewis was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Lewis was a former cornerback at his father’s alma mater, the University of Miami, before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015 and finishing his college career at Virginia Union. His former coach, Mark James, spoke highly of Lewis, stating that he was a hard worker and a level-headed young man who never acted like he was above others despite his father’s success in the NFL.

Lewis’ younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, expressed his grief on social media, stating that he couldn’t believe he was even typing the words “RIP big brother.” The Lewis family has yet to release an official statement regarding Ray Lewis III’s passing.

The tragedy of Ray Lewis III’s death serves as a stark reminder of the opioid epidemic that continues to plague our nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were over 70,000 overdose deaths in the United States in 2019 alone, with opioids being involved in 70% of those deaths.

In recent years, there has been a push to increase access to naloxone, an opioid-overdose antidote that can reverse the effects of an overdose and save lives. Narcan, a brand of naloxone, is now available without a prescription in many states and can be administered by anyone in an emergency situation.

However, access to naloxone is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to addressing the opioid epidemic. More needs to be done to address the root causes of addiction, such as mental health issues and a lack of access to affordable healthcare.

In addition, there needs to be a shift in the way we think about addiction and those who struggle with it. Addiction is not a moral failing or a choice, but a disease that requires medical treatment and support.

The tragic passing of Ray Lewis III is a heartbreaking reminder of the toll that addiction can take on individuals and families. It is our responsibility as a society to do everything we can to address the opioid epidemic and provide support and resources to those who need it.

In conclusion, the passing of Ray Lewis III is a tragedy that highlights the ongoing opioid epidemic in our nation. It is our duty to increase access to naloxone and address the root causes of addiction to prevent further loss of life. Our thoughts are with the Lewis family during this difficult time.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, son of Super Bowl champ, cause of death revealed/