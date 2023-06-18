Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former College Athlete Ray Lewis III Dies at 28

The cause of death for former college athlete, Ray Lewis III, has been confirmed as an accidental overdose. The 28-year-old died in Florida on June 14, 2023. The Casselberry Police Department released a statement confirming the cause of death.

According to the statement, the police responded to a medical emergency call at 5:34 pm. Lewis was found unresponsive by his friends, and CPR was being conducted on him by Mr. Matthew Ryan. Despite the use of NARCAN, Lewis did not respond, and he was transported to Advent Health Hospital in Altamonte Springs, Florida, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The investigation has been closed, and the police department has stated that the evidence and witness accounts show that the incident was a tragic accident. The department expressed sympathy for the Lewis family and friends.

Lewis’ siblings confirmed the news of his death on Thursday. His brother, Rahsaan, shared the news on his Instagram story, but no details surrounding the circumstances were provided.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother ,” Rahsaan wrote over a photo of his brother. “A true angel, I pray you’re at peace now because I know how much you were really hurting. I don’t and won’t ever have the words, man, because this pain right here.”

Ray’s sister, Diaymon Lewis, also paid tribute to her late brother on her Instagram story. “Brownie, I love you with all of my heart,” she wrote. “You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother.”

She continued, “To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby, and I’m glad you’re at peace. Fly high, baby.”

Ray Lewis III is survived by his five siblings, including Rashaan, Rayshad, Ralin, Diaymon, and Kaitlin Lewis.

Remembering Ray Lewis III

The death of Ray Lewis III has left his family and friends devastated. He was a talented athlete who had a bright future ahead of him. Lewis was a former college athlete who had played football at Coastal Carolina University.

His death has come as a shock to many, and it is a reminder of the dangers of substance abuse. Accidental overdoses are becoming increasingly common, and it is essential to seek help if you or someone you know is struggling with addiction.

Ray Lewis III will be remembered for his talent, his kind heart, and his infectious smile. He was loved by many, and his passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him.

Rest in peace, Ray Lewis III.

News Source : West Observer

