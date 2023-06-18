Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis Suffers Tragic Loss

Ray Lewis, a former NFL player for the Baltimore Ravens and a college football star at the University of Miami, has suffered a devastating loss. On Monday, April 26th, Lewis’ daughter, Diaymon, tragically passed away at the age of 24.

Who is Ray Lewis?

Ray Lewis is a former NFL linebacker who spent his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens. He was one of the most dominant linebackers in NFL history, earning 13 Pro Bowl selections and being named the Defensive Player of the Year twice. Lewis helped lead the Ravens to two Super Bowl victories, including being named the MVP of Super Bowl XXXV.

Before his NFL career, Lewis played college football at the University of Miami. He was a two-time All-American and helped lead the Hurricanes to a national championship in 2001.

The Tragic Loss of Diaymon Lewis

On Monday, April 26th, Ray Lewis’ daughter, Diaymon, passed away at the age of 24. The cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed.

Ray Lewis released a statement on his Instagram account, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that the family of Ray Lewis announce the passing of his daughter, Diaymon Lewis. We ask that you please keep Ray and his family in your prayers during this very difficult time. We thank you for your understanding and respect for the family’s privacy.”

The Outpouring of Support

Following the news of Diaymon’s passing, many NFL players and fans took to social media to express their condolences and offer their support to Ray Lewis and his family.

Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, who played alongside Lewis for many years, tweeted, “I love you, Ray. We’re all here for you, brother.”

Current Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey also tweeted, “My prayers are with Ray Lewis and his family. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Many fans also shared their support on social media, with one fan writing, “Sending love and prayers to Ray Lewis and his family during this difficult time. May Diaymon rest in peace.”

Final Thoughts

The loss of a loved one is always difficult, and our hearts go out to Ray Lewis and his family during this incredibly tough time. We can only hope that they find comfort in the outpouring of love and support from the NFL community and beyond. Rest in peace, Diaymon Lewis.

News Source : totalprosports.com – Darrelle Lincoln

Source Link :BREAKING: Cause of Death Revealed For Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III/