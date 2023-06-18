Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death Uncovered

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Ray Lewis III

The news of Ray Lewis III’s death has left many people in shock and mourning, especially fans of his father, Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. The 28-year-old former college athlete passed away due to an accidental overdose, according to a statement from the Casselberry Police Department.

The Details of the Tragic Accident

On June 14, 2023, at 5:34 pm, officers responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival, they were informed that Ray Lewis III was found unresponsive by his friends. Mr. Matthew Ryan was conducting CPR on Lewis, but unfortunately, one of the officers used his issued NARCAN on Lewis, but there was no change to his condition. The Seminole County Fire Department transported Lewis to the Advent Health Hospital in Altamonte Springs, Florida, where he was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the police confirmed that the incident was, indeed, a tragic accident and closed the case. In their statement, they expressed their condolences to the Lewis family and friends.

A Heartfelt Tribute from His Brother

Shortly after the news of Ray Lewis III’s death broke out, his brother, Rahsaan Lewis, took to social media to share a photo of his older brother and confirm his passing. In his statement, he expressed his disbelief and pain over the loss of his sibling and described him as a true angel. He also promised to make his brother proud and be a guardian to their family.

A Promising Football Career Cut Short

Ray Lewis III was a star high school football player, and his talent earned him opportunities to play college football at Miami, Coastal Carolina, and finally Virginia Union, where he closed out his career. Despite not making it to the NFL like his father, he was still passionate about the sport and had signed up to play for an indoor league before his untimely passing.

Remembering Ray Lewis III

The death of Ray Lewis III has left a void in the hearts of many, including his family, friends, and fans. The young athlete had a promising future ahead of him, and his death is a reminder of the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of seeking help when struggling with addiction. Rest in peace, Ray Lewis III.

