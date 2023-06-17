Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, Son of Legendary Football Player Ray Lewis, Passes Away at 28

The football world was saddened to learn that Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL great Ray Lewis, passed away earlier this week at the young age of 28. The cause of his death was not immediately revealed, but now it has been disclosed that he died due to an accidental overdose.

Police Report Reveals Details of Lewis III’s Passing

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, authorities in Florida received a call about a medical emergency on June 14 at 5:29 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found Lewis naked and unresponsive. He had been getting CPR from a friend and another friend was screaming for Narcan, a drug used during overdoses.

The police administered Narcan to Lewis, who was found lying between a bed and a wall in his room. A blue pill was found near his body, which was later identified as Alprazolam, the drug found in brands like Xanax. A used needle and small plastic bag were also found inside an empty beer can at the scene.

Lewis III’s Loved Ones Mourn His Sudden Passing

Ray Lewis III’s death came as a shock to his loved ones, including his brother Rahsaan and sister Diaymon Lewis. They expressed their grief on social media, with Rahsaan writing on Instagram, “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother A true angel I pray your at peace now because IK how much you was rlly hurtin.”

Diaymon also remembered her late brother in a social media tribute, saying, “Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother.”

Our Thoughts Are With the Lewis Family

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Ray Lewis III during this difficult time. We will continue to keep you updated on any further developments regarding his passing.

Ray Lewis III cause of death Ray Lewis III autopsy results Ray Lewis III accidental death Ray Lewis III substance abuse Ray Lewis III health issues

News Source : The Teal Mango

Source Link :How did Ray Lewis’ Son Ray Lewis III Die? Cause of Death Revealed/