Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III’s Death and Funeral: Age Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

When Did Ray Lewis III Die?, Age, Funeral

Ray Lewis III’s Background

Ray Lewis III was a former college football star and the son of American former professional football player, Raymond Anthony Lewis Jr, known professionally as Ray Lewis. Ray Lewis is a former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, who played for the Ravens for his entire 17-year career. Just like his father, Ray Lewis III developed a passion for American football at a younger age and starred in his high school’s track and football teams.

College Football Career

Ray Lewis III played for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Virginia Union Panthers throughout his college career. In 2013, he joined the Miami Hurricanes football team as a running back. After some time with the football team in Miami, he transferred to Coastal Carolina University in 2015 and later to the Virginia Union Panthers. In 2021, Lewis III signed with the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League. Most recently, he had been working on his music career.

Ray Lewis III’s Death

Ray Lewis III passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at age 28. The cause of his death has not yet been made public at the time of this writing. Lewis’s younger brother, Rahsaan, posted the news on social media.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray your at peace now because IK how much you was rlly hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you,” he continued. “Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Ray Lewis III Age

Ray Lewis III was born on August 26, 1995. He died on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the age of 28.

Ray Lewis III Funeral

At the time of this report, the family was planning his final funeral arrangement and the details are yet to be finalized. We will keep you updated.

Source: Ghgossip.com

Ray Lewis III death date Ray Lewis III age at the time of death Ray Lewis III funeral arrangements Cause of Ray Lewis III’s death Ray Lewis III obituary

News Source : GH Gossip

Source Link :When Did Ray Lewis III Die?, Age, Funeral/