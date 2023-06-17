Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III’s death believed accidental overdose by police

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, passed away at the age of 28. The initial cause of death was not reported, but recent news reveals that Lewis III is believed to have died from an accidental overdose. Reports from TMZ suggest that Florida law enforcement received a call asking for aid for an unresponsive adult male around 5:30 pm on June 14. Upon arrival, one of Lewis’ friends was performing CPR while another was screaming for officers to provide Narcan, a drug used during overdoses. Although officers administered Narcan in Lewis’ right nostril, he remained nonresponsive.

During a search of the room, officers found a blue pill near Lewis’ body, which they have unofficially identified as Alprazolam. It is a drug found in things like Xanax. Law enforcement’s initial investigation also found a needle on the scene, along with a small plastic bag found inside a beer can. The police report states that the 28-year-old was lying naked in a room between the bed and a wall.

Lewis III briefly played college football at Miami (FL), his father’s alma mater, before transferring to Coastal Carolina and then Virginia Union. After college, he briefly played for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League. Ray Lewis III’s younger brother, Rashaan Lewis, shared the news of his brother’s untimely passing on Thursday. Ray Lewis III’s sister, Diaymon Lewis, took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute to her brother.

Sportsnaut extends its condolences to Lewis’ friends and family during this difficult time. The initial cause of death is still preliminary, with a medical examiner scheduled to perform an autopsy before making a final ruling.

The news of Ray Lewis III’s passing has left the football community in shock. Ray Lewis, his father, was an iconic linebacker in the NFL and is considered one of the greatest players of all time. Despite his father’s success, Lewis III struggled to make a name for himself in the sport. However, his passing serves as a reminder of the harsh realities of drug addiction and the need for better policies to combat it.

Drug addiction is a prevalent issue in society, and its impact is felt across all walks of life. The tragic passing of Ray Lewis III highlights the need for better education and resources to combat drug addiction. It is crucial to provide support and resources for those struggling with addiction to prevent further tragedies from occurring.

In conclusion, the passing of Ray Lewis III is a tragic loss for his family and the football community. The initial cause of death is believed to be an accidental overdose, highlighting the need for better policies to combat drug addiction. It is essential to provide support and resources for those struggling with addiction to prevent further tragedies from occurring. Sportsnaut extends its condolences to Lewis’ friends and family during this difficult time.

Ray Lewis III overdose Police investigation into Ray Lewis III’s death Accidental overdose as cause of Ray Lewis III’s death Ray Lewis III’s history with drug use Prescription drug abuse and Ray Lewis III’s death

News Source : Matt Johnson

Source Link :Police reportedly believe Ray Lewis III cause of death was an accidental overdose/