Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis III’s Death Ruled Accidental Overdose

Police Reveal Cause of Death of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis’ Son as Accidental Overdose

It has been reported that the cause of the death of Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, was an accidental overdose. The police recently revealed this information, according to a report obtained by TMZ.

On Wednesday evening at 5:29 P.M., police received a medical emergency call and responded to find Ray Lewis III unresponsive and receiving CPR from a friend. Another friend was yelling for someone to get Narcan, which can be used to treat narcotic overdose in emergency situations.

Upon arrival, the police discovered that Lewis III was not breathing, and they gave him Narcan in his right nostril. Unfortunately, it elicited no response. A search of the room uncovered a blue pill near his body, which police unofficially determined to be Alprazolam, a used needle, and a small plastic bag inside of an empty beer can.

While police believe that Ray Lewis’ son died of an accidental overdose, a medical examiner will make the final call.

Ray Lewis III’s Background

Ray Lewis III was 28 years old at the time of his death. He played high school football at Lake Mary Prep in Florida and was rated as a three-star prospect and the no. 143 overall recruit in the 2013 class.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Lewis III then played for the University of Miami, where he played two seasons as a cornerback for the Hurricanes. Although he mainly contributed on special teams, he transferred to Coastal Carolina in 2015 and played out his final year of eligibility for the HBCU, Division II Virginia Union.

Condolences to the Family

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Ray Lewis III during this time. Losing a loved one is never easy, and we hope that they can find comfort and peace in the memories they have shared with him.

Drug overdose deaths have been on the rise in recent years, and it is a serious issue that affects many families across the United States. It is crucial to seek help for anyone struggling with addiction before it is too late.

We hope that Ray Lewis III’s death can serve as a reminder of the importance of addressing the opioid epidemic and finding ways to prevent further tragedies.

News Source : Tim Capurso

Source Link :Ray Lewis III’s cause of death an ‘accidental overdose’/