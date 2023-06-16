Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis Jr.’s Son Passes at Age 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis

Introduction

It is with great sadness that we report on the tragic death of Ray Lewis III, the son of Baltimore Ravens legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. News of his passing broke on Thursday, leaving the sports world in shock and mourning.

Early Life and Career

Ray Lewis III was born in 1994 and grew up in Florida, where he played high school football as a running back. He followed in his father’s footsteps and played college football at the University of Miami, where he was a member of the team from 2013 to 2015.

After a brief stint at Coastal Carolina, Lewis transferred to Division II Virginia Union, where he played cornerback for two seasons. Despite his modest college career, Lewis was known as a great teammate and a hard worker.

The Tragic News

Details surrounding Ray Lewis III’s death are still unknown, but his younger brother Rahsaan confirmed the news on Instagram. The Lewis family has not released an official statement, but the outpouring of support and condolences from the sports community has been overwhelming.

Virginia Union associate head coach Diego Ryland spoke fondly of Lewis, calling him a “great young man and a better teammate” and expressing sympathy for his family during this difficult time.

The Legacy of Ray Lewis III

While Ray Lewis III’s football career may not have been as illustrious as his father’s, his passing is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life. He leaves behind a family who loved him, teammates who respected him, and a sports community who will mourn his loss.

As we reflect on Ray Lewis III’s life, let us remember the impact he had on those around him, and let us honor his memory by cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones.

Ray Lewis III death Ray Lewis son dies Ravens legend Ray Lewis Ray Lewis III football career Ray Lewis III family tragedy

News Source : Field Level Media

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, son of Ravens legend Ray Lewis, dies at 28/