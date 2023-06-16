Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis’ Oldest Son Dies at 28 – A Great Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former NFL Star Ray Lewis’ Eldest Son Ray Lewis III Dies at 28

The eldest son of former NFL star Ray Lewis, Ray Lewis III, has passed away at the age of 28. The news was confirmed by Rahsaan Lewis, Ray III’s younger brother, in a heartfelt tribute posted on Instagram.

A Heartfelt Tribute

Rahsaan Lewis expressed his deep sorrow and paid tribute to his brother, describing him as a genuine angel who had been enduring immense pain. He hoped that Ray III had found peace and promised to make him proud. Ray III’s exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

Surviving Family Members

Ray III is survived by his father Ray Lewis, his mother Tatyana McCall, and his five siblings: Rahsaan, Rayshad, Ralin, Diaymon, and Kaitlin. Despite their separation, Ray Lewis and Tatyana McCall have maintained a co-parenting relationship for their three sons.

Breaking the Cycle of Absent Fathers

Tatyana McCall emphasized the importance of being present for her children and breaking the cycle of absent fathers, which she witnessed growing up. She expressed her commitment to her children in a September 2016 interview with Cigar Aficionado.

A Heartfelt Tribute from Diaymon

Diaymon, Ray III’s sister, also paid tribute to her late brother on Instagram, describing him as the most authentic and gifted individual she had ever known. She expressed her love for him and her relief that he had found peace.

A Football Career and a Pursuit of Music

Ray III followed in his father’s footsteps and had a football career, beginning as a running back at Lake Mary Prep High in Florida and eventually playing at the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union. He later pursued a career in music with the release of his debut EP Now or Never.

A Remarkable Young Man

Coach Mark James of Virginia Union described Ray III as a remarkable young man who played with the spirit of a lion and was a valuable member of the Virginia Union family. He will forever be remembered as a Panther, and his family is wished well during this difficult time.

No Public Statement from Ray Lewis or Tatyana McCall

As of the time of publication, neither Ray Lewis nor Tatyana McCall had publicly addressed the death of Ray III.

A Tragic Loss

The passing of Ray Lewis III is a tragic loss for his family and friends. He will be remembered for his football career and his pursuit of music, but most of all for the love and joy he brought to those around him.

