Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis’ Son Dies of Accidental Overdose

Ray Lewis III: Remembering a Promising Athlete and Musician

The sudden death of Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has shocked the sports community. On June 14, Florida police found the 28-year-old college athlete lying naked and unresponsive in a room between a bed and a wall. He was given CPR by a friend before authorities administered Narcan, a drug used to treat opiate overdoses, but unfortunately, he did not respond and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, a blue tablet was found in the room close to Lewis’ body that was unofficially identified as Alprazolam, a sedative used to treat anxiety and panic attacks. Cops also found a used needle and a small plastic bag inside an empty beer can.

Lewis III had just celebrated his birthday on June 5 and was working on his music career after trying to follow in his NFL father’s footsteps and play college football. He began his football career at Lake Mary Prep in Florida, where he excelled as a running back and finished his senior year with 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns. He then played for Miami (Fla.), Coastal Carolina, and Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League.

Despite his promising career as an athlete, Lewis III was also passionate about music and was working on his craft. His sudden death has left his close friends and family in shock, with his brother Rahsaan expressing his grief on Instagram. He wrote, “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel. I pray you’re at peace now because I know how much you were really hurting.”

Lewis III is survived by his five siblings, and many of them took to social media to share heartfelt tributes honoring their brother. Diaymon wrote, “Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I’m glad you’re at peace. Fly high baby.”

Ray Lewis, the father of Ray Lewis III, is a former NFL star who spent his entire 17-year career with the Baltimore Ravens. He is widely regarded as the greatest middle linebacker in NFL history. Similar to his son, Ray Lewis also attended the University of Miami, where he played college football for the Miami Hurricanes.

The entire sports community mourns the loss of Ray Lewis III, a talented athlete and musician, who had a promising career ahead of him. His tragic death serves as a reminder of the danger of drug abuse and the importance of seeking help for mental health issues. May he rest in peace.

