Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Lewis’ Son Found Dead at Home in Casselberry

Son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis Dies After Overdose

The son of Miami Hurricanes legend and NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, Ray Anthony Lewis III, was found unresponsive in Casselberry earlier this week and was administered Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, by an officer. However, the drug was unsuccessful in reviving him, and he was declared dead upon arrival at Advent Health Hospital in Altamonte Springs. According to the police reports, an anti-anxiety pill, a used needle, and a small plastic bag were found in a beer can at the home where Lewis III was found. His friends reported that he was “acting strange” before the incident.

Background

Lewis III followed in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in football. He played cornerback at his father’s alma mater, the University of Miami, and later transferred to Coastal Carolina in 2015. He finished his career at Virginia Union, where he had 37 tackles in 2017.

Lewis’ coach at Virginia Union, Mark James, described him as a hard worker and a level-headed young man who never acted like he was above others due to his father’s success as an NFL standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Brother’s Tribute

Lewis III’s brother, Rahsaan Lewis, announced his death on Instagram and expressed his grief, saying that he prayed his older brother was “at peace now” and that he “won’t ever have the words” to describe his loss.

“Be our guardian,” he wrote. “I promise I’ll make you smile and be proud.”

Investigation

The police report stated that the evidence and witness accounts show the incident to be a tragic accident. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Lewis III’s death highlights the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States, which has claimed the lives of many young people. The use of Narcan has become a standard practice for first responders to revive overdose victims.

Conclusion

Lewis III’s untimely death is a tragic loss for his family and friends. His hard work and dedication to football were evident throughout his career, and he will be missed by those who knew him. His death also serves as a reminder of the dangers of drug use and the importance of seeking help for addiction.

