Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Liotta dies of acute heart failure

Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed: A Year on from Tragic Passing

It has been one year since the Goodfellas star, Ray Liotta, passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 67. Recently, TMZ obtained documents revealing the cause of his death as acute heart failure and pulmonary edema, which is the accumulation of fluid in the lungs. Liotta had also been suffering from atherosclerosis, which is the narrowing of the arteries.

Doctors classified Liotta’s death as “natural and nonviolent respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema, and acute heart failure,” according to the documents. The actor died in his sleep while staying at the Casas del XVI hotel in Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic, where he was filming his new movie Dangerous Waters. Despite the emergency services team’s efforts, they could not save him, and his body was transferred to the forensic institute of Santo Domingo.

Liotta is survived by his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, and his daughter Karsen from his previous marriage to Michelle Grace. The actor had been seen in Los Angeles in March 2022, where he appeared “noticeably pale” and required assistance from the valet to put on his jacket. Nittolo had to carry his bags from the car to the hotel as he was slow and unsteady on his feet. However, Liotta seemed healthier in May when he was spotted walking through Pacific Palisades with his fiancée.

Pulmonary edema is a condition caused by the accumulation of excess fluid in the lungs, leading to shortness of breath. Common causes include medication, kidney failure, congestive heart failure, lung damage, and high altitude exposure. Treatment can include surgery, medication, aspiration, and diuretics.

Liotta had been a smoker until around 2018, when he started appearing in Pfizer’s Chantix advertisements, which he said helped him quit smoking. In one commercial, he said, “I wasn’t tough enough to quit on my own – not until I tried Chantix.” Pfizer’s spokesperson said that Liotta joined the cast to share his story and help others quit smoking.

Liotta’s sudden death shocked fans as he was enjoying a resurgence in his career in recent years. He starred in Black Bird alongside Taron Egerton in 2022, The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story, and No Sudden Move. However, he will always be remembered for his remarkable performance as Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 gangster classic Goodfellas, where he starred alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Liotta’s co-stars and friends paid tribute to him on social media. Robert De Niro wrote, “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us.” Lorraine Bracco, who played Liotta’s on-screen wife in Goodfellas, wrote, “I’m utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about Ray.” Josh Brolin penned, “My buddy. My friend. How so soon? Why? I’ll miss you. I will think about seeing you at Gold’s.”

Liotta was born in New Jersey in 1954 and was abandoned by his mother at an orphanage. He was adopted six months later by a town clerk and an auto-parts shop owner who never thought he would become an actor while growing up in Newark. After graduating, he moved to New York City and worked as a bartender until he was cast in the soap opera Another World in 1980.

Liotta gained fame for his role as ex-con Ray Sinclair in the 1986 black comedy Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. He also starred as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams. However, his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas remains his most iconic role, earning him critical acclaim and a place in cinematic history.

In conclusion, the sudden death of Ray Liotta was a tragic loss for the film industry and his fans worldwide. His remarkable talent, charisma, and unique presence on screen will be sorely missed. However, his legacy will continue to live on through his unforgettable performances and the impact he made on the entertainment world.

