Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed After One Year”

Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed One Year Later

It has been a year since the passing of legendary actor Ray Liotta, and now the cause of his death has been revealed. The 67-year-old actor was found dead in his hotel room in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in May 2022. According to officials in the country, his cause of death was respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema, and acute heart failure, all caused by atherosclerosis, a thickening of the arteries that can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Liotta had been in the Dominican Republic filming a movie called Dangerous Waters with Eric Dane, Odeya Rush, and Saffron Burrows. His body was later flown back to his family in the US. In documents obtained by TMZ, Liotta’s death was classified as “natural and non-violent.”

Liotta’s passing was a great loss to the entertainment industry. He was a talented actor who had made a name for himself in Hollywood with his impressive performances in films like Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, and Hannibal. He was also a television star, having appeared in shows like ER, The Sopranos, and Shades of Blue.

Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, and his daughter, Karsen Liotta, accepted a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on his behalf in February. Karsen expressed her pride in her father’s achievements and thanked him for being the best friend, brother, and father anyone could ask for. She also thanked him for leaving an imprint on her and everyone who loved him.

Liotta was a New Jersey native who was born in 1954. He was adopted out of an orphanage by a township clerk and an auto parts owner when he was six months old. Growing up, he played sports, including baseball, but his interest in acting was piqued when his drama teacher in high school asked him to be in a play during his senior year. This interest stuck with him, and he went on to study acting at the University of Miami after graduation.

Liotta got his first big break on the soap opera Another World. He then went on to star in films like Something Wild, Goodfellas, and Field of Dreams. He was known for his intense and often unpredictable performances, which made him a favorite among audiences and critics alike.

Liotta’s passing was felt deeply by his colleagues in the entertainment industry. Lorraine Bracco, who played Karen Hill in Goodfellas, posted on Twitter that she was “utterly shattered” by the news of his passing and that Liotta was the best part of making that movie. Alessandro Nivola, who appeared with Liotta in The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, wrote that he felt lucky to have worked with him and that their scenes together were among the highlights of his career.

In conclusion, Ray Liotta’s death was a great loss to the entertainment industry, and his cause of death has now been revealed. He was a talented actor who will always be remembered for his unforgettable performances and the imprint he left on his fans and colleagues. Rest in peace, Ray Liotta.

News Source : NZ Herald

Source Link :Ray Liotta’s cause of death revealed one year after star passed/