Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed After One Year

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed: Acute Heart Failure and Pulmonary Edema

The entertainment industry was left in shock last May when news broke that actor Ray Liotta had passed away at the age of 67. Now, almost a year later, more details about his cause of death have been revealed.

According to documents obtained by TMZ from officials in the Dominican Republic, where Liotta was filming at the time of his death, the actor’s cause of death was listed as acute heart failure and pulmonary edema. The doctors who examined him also noted that Liotta had atherosclerosis, which is a narrowing of the arteries that can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Liotta was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s crime film Goodfellas, but he also starred in Something Wild, Unforgettable, Cop Land, and Field of Dreams. He received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Frank Sinatra in the 1998 TV movie The Rat Pack, for which he earned a Screen Actors Guild award nomination.

More recently, Liotta appeared in Marriage Story, The Many Saints Of Newark, and No Sudden Move. His colleagues and friends in the industry, including Scorsese and his Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco, shared emotional tributes to the late actor.

Liotta was honoured posthumously with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February, which was accepted by his daughter Karsen Liotta. One of his final projects was the horror comedy Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks, in which he played a drug kingpin alongside O’Shea Jackson Jr, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Keri Russell, and Alden Ehrenreich.

Speaking about Liotta’s involvement in the film, Banks and co-star Taron Egerton praised his enthusiasm and positive attitude on set. Liotta’s contagious energy was also noted by the film’s writer, Jimmy Warden, who described working with the actor as a career highlight.

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of a talented and beloved performer, but his legacy lives on through his memorable performances on screen.

News Source : Tori Brazier

Source Link :Ray Liotta’s cause of death revealed year after actor died aged 67/