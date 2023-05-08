Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed in ‘Goodfellas’ Star’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late ‘Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed: Acute Heart Failure and Fluid in the Lungs

Ray Liotta, the iconic actor known for his roles in ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Field of Dreams’, and ‘Marriage Story’, passed away on May 26, 2022, while filming his last movie, ‘Dangerous Waters’, in the Dominican Republic. Liotta died in his sleep, and a year after his death, his official cause of death has been revealed.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Liotta’s cause of death was acute heart failure and fluid in the lungs, also known as pulmonary edema. Doctors also noted that he had atherosclerosis, a condition where the arteries narrow, making it difficult for blood to flow through them, which increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Liotta’s body was transported to the Santo Domingo Forensic Institute after he was found dead at the Casas del XVI in Zona Colonial Hotel.

The ‘Cop Land’ star is survived by his fiancé Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen, whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace. Months before his death, Liotta was spotted in Los Angeles, where he looked “noticeably pale” and “needed help from the valet putting on his jacket”. An insider also explained that he was “slow and steady on his feet”, and Nittolo had to assist him by carrying his bags from the car to the hotel. However, he appeared to be in better shape in photos shot at the beginning of May when he and his fiancée strolled around Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles.

Born in 1954, Liotta enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned several decades. He found fame after portraying the role of ex-con Ray Sinclair in the 1986 black comedy ‘Something Wild’, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. He later starred as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 movie ‘Field of Dreams’ before delivering a blockbuster performance by playing Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Goodfellas’, which also starred Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. He also featured in ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, ‘Marriage Story’, and ‘No Sudden Move’ in recent years as his acting took off again.

Following his death, Nittolo paid him a moving tribute with an emotional post, where she shared a slew of romantic pictures of the couple. “It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day. Each day my hint of some light is being with our children,” she wrote in the caption, adding “Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations.”

Liotta’s death was a shock to his fans and the entertainment industry. He was a talented actor who brought life to every character he played, and his legacy will continue to live on through his films. His death is a reminder that life is fragile and we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. Rest in peace, Ray Liotta.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :How did Ray Liotta die? ‘Goodfellas’ star’s cause of death revealed/