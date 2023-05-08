Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed in ‘Goodfellas’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Almost one year ago, on May 26th, 2022, the world lost a great actor and beloved personality, Ray Liotta. The news of his passing at the age of 67 sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood and beyond. Fans of the actor were left heartbroken and wondering about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Initially, there was little information available about the cause of Ray Liotta’s death. It was reported that he passed away in his sleep while filming “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. However, no details were released about the cause of his death, leaving fans to speculate and mourn the loss of a great talent.

One year later, some answers have finally emerged. TMZ revealed that Ray Liotta’s cause of death had been determined by officials in the Dominican Republic. According to court documents, officials categorized his death as “natural and nonviolent,” caused by “fluid in his lungs” due to respiratory insufficiency and pulmonary edema. They also claimed that the actor suffered acute heart failure and atherosclerosis, a thickening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque.

Risk factors for atherosclerosis include high cholesterol and triglyceride levels, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, and obesity. It is unclear if Ray Liotta had any of these risk factors, but his passing has served as a reminder of the importance of taking care of one’s health.

Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding his death, Ray Liotta will be remembered fondly by his fans and colleagues in Hollywood. Many of his former co-stars and industry friends took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Director James Mangold tweeted, “Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP.” Cary Elwes, who starred in “The Princess Bride,” wrote, “An extraordinary talent whose remarkable performances left an indelible mark on the screen. Our deepest condolences to his family. RIP Ray.”

Even those who only met Ray Liotta briefly expressed their admiration for his work and personality. Jeffrey Wright, who worked with him on “Westworld,” tweeted, “GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP.” Jamie Lee Curtis, who recently won an Oscar for her role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” called Ray Liotta “a gentle man” and praised his work as an actor.

One of Ray Liotta’s former co-stars, Sigourney Weaver, shared her memories of working with him on the 2001 film “Heartbreakers.” She described him as “a true original” and “a doll to work with.” Despite not being known for his comedy, she noted that he had “impeccable timing and wit” and brought a unique energy to every role he played.

The passing of Ray Liotta has left a void in the entertainment industry that will never be filled. His talent and charisma will be missed, but his legacy will live on through his work on the big and small screens. As fans continue to mourn his loss, they can take comfort in the fact that his contributions to the world of acting will never be forgotten.

News Source : The Blast

Source Link :‘Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta Cause Of Death Revealed/