Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed

Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed: Acute Heart Failure and Fluid in the Lungs

It has been a year since the death of ‘Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta, and the cause of his death has been revealed. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Liotta’s cause of death was acute heart failure and fluid in the lungs, officially known as pulmonary edema. Doctors also found that he suffered from atherosclerosis, a narrowing of the arteries that makes it harder for blood to flow through them, which can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Liotta died in his sleep while filming his movie ‘Dangerous Waters’ in the Dominican Republic on May 26, 2022. His body was transported to the Santo Domingo Forensic Institute after he was found dead at Casas del XVI in the Zona Colonial Hotel where he was filming a sequence for the movie.

Liotta Seemed ‘Noticeably Pale’ Before His Death

Months before his death, Liotta was spotted in Los Angeles, where he looked “noticeably pale” and “needed valet help to put his jacket on,” according to the Daily Mail. An insider also explained at the time that Liotta’s fiancé, Jacy Nittolo, had to help him carry his bags from the car to the hotel because he was “slow and steady on his feet”. However, he appeared to be in better shape in photos taken in early May as he and his fiancé strolled through Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles.

Liotta is survived by Nittolo and their daughter, Karsen, who he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

A Groundbreaking Career

Liotta was born in 1954 and enjoyed an illustrious, groundbreaking career that spanned several decades. He rose to fame after playing the role of ex-con Ray Sinclair in the 1986 black comedy ‘Something Wild,’ for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. He later starred as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film ‘Field of Dreams’ before delivering a blockbuster performance by playing Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Goodfellas,’ which also starred Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. In recent years, he has also starred in ‘The Many Saints of Newark,’ ‘Marriage Story,’ and ‘No Sudden Move’ as his acting career picked up steam again.

Tributes Pour In

After his death, Nittolo paid tribute to Liotta with an emotional post on social media, in which she shared a slew of romantic pictures of the couple. “It’s hard to believe that a month has already passed. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this kind of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day. Every day my breath of light is being with our children,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives are so fragile right now, but we hold each other up. It’s as if we were one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imagination.”

Liotta’s death was a shock to his fans and the entertainment industry. His legacy will live on through his groundbreaking performances and the impact he made on the film industry.

