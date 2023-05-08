Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Liotta’s Death Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Year Following His Passing, Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed

It has been a little over a year since the passing of legendary actor Ray Liotta. Fans were shocked and saddened by the news of his untimely death, but now, a cause of death has been revealed. According to reports, the 67-year-old actor died in his sleep from pulmonary edema and acute heart failure.

The Details

Documents obtained by sources reveal that Liotta had fluid in his lungs and was suffering from respiratory issues. His death has been categorized as natural and nonviolent. Reports also state that Liotta was battling atherosclerosis, a condition where plaque builds up in the arteries.

Liotta passed away in May 2022 while filming the movie Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. He is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo and his daughter Karsen, who is now 24 years old. Dangerous Waters, a thriller directed by John Barr, has yet to be released. Eric Dane, Saffron Burrows, and Odeya Rush also co-star.

A Posthumous Honor

In February 2023, Liotta received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously. During the Los Angeles ceremony, his daughter Karsen paid tribute to her father. “I’m so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He was a one-of-a-kind actor, and the best friend, brother, and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you,” she said.

“If you have a Ray in your life, you’re lucky. I love you so much,” Karsen continued. “Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”

A Love Story Remembered

Since Liotta’s passing, Nittolo has posted several images of herself and the actor, looking back on their time together as a couple. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” she said in the caption. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known, and even that is an understatement.”

A Legacy Remembered

Ray Liotta was a beloved actor and left an indelible mark on the film industry. He had a 40-year career, starring in iconic films such as Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, and Something Wild. Liotta was also known for his television work, including his role in NBC’s Shades of Blue.

His passing was a shock to his fans, but his legacy will live on through his work. Liotta’s contributions to the film industry will not be forgotten, and his loved ones will remember him for the kind and loving person he was.

News Source : TV Insider

Source Link :Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed/