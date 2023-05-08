Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Liotta’s Death Cause Unveiled After a Year

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed

More than a year after his passing, the cause of death of the legendary actor Ray Liotta has finally been disclosed. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Liotta died in his sleep from pulmonary edema and acute heart failure. The reports also revealed that he had fluid in his lungs, suffered from respiratory issues, and was battling atherosclerosis, a condition that leads to the thickening of arteries, causing plaque buildup. His death was categorized as natural and nonviolent.

Liotta died in May 2022 at the age of 67 while he was in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his movie “Dangerous Waters.” He left behind his fiancée Jacy Nittolo and his 24-year-old daughter Karsen.

A Distinguished Career

Liotta was a celebrated actor and appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout his career. Some of his most memorable performances include the iconic portrayal of Henry Hill in the classic mafia film “Goodfellas,” Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” and Detective Lieutenant Henry Oak in “Cop Land.”

Before his untimely death, Liotta had several projects in the works. He had filmed the TV series “Black Bird” for Apple, Elizabeth Banks’ horror comedy “Cocaine Bear,” and the satire “Fool’s Paradise,” among others. “Dangerous Waters,” the thriller he was filming before he passed away, is yet to be released and stars Eric Dane, Saffron Burrows, and Odeya Rush.

A Beloved Father and Fiancé

Liotta was well-liked not only for his acting prowess but also for his kind and generous spirit. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2022, and during the ceremony, his daughter Karsen paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father.

Following Liotta’s death, his fiancée Jacy Nittolo took to social media and posted a series of photos of herself with him. In her emotional caption, she expressed her deep love for him and how he had brought magic into her life.

“Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily, and we were inseparable. He was everything in the world to me, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of,” Nittolo wrote.

Liotta’s passing has left a void in the entertainment industry, and his fans and loved ones continue to mourn his loss. However, his legacy lives on through his unforgettable performances and the impact he had on those who knew him personally.

News Source : Samantha Ibrahim

Source Link :Ray Liotta’s cause of death revealed one year later/