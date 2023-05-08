Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Liotta’s Death Cause Unveiled

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed a Year After His Passing

Ray Liotta, a Hollywood actor known for his iconic role in the classic film “Goodfellas,” passed away in May 2022. Now, a year after his death, the cause of his passing has been revealed. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Liotta died in his sleep from pulmonary edema and acute heart failure.

Reports indicate that Liotta had fluid in his lungs and was suffering from respiratory issues. His death has been categorized as natural and nonviolent. Additionally, Liotta was battling atherosclerosis, a condition where arteries become thickened by plaque buildup.

Liotta was only 67 years old when he passed away. At the time of his death, he was in the Dominican Republic filming his latest movie “Dangerous Waters.” Liotta left behind his fiancée Jacy Nittolo and his daughter Karsen, who is now 24 years old.

A Career in Film and Television

Before his death, Liotta had filmed a number of upcoming projects, including the TV series “Black Bird” for Apple TV+, Elizabeth Banks’ horror comedy “Cocaine Bear,” and the satire “Fool’s Paradise,” which was directed by Charlie Day. However, “Dangerous Waters” has yet to receive a release date.

Liotta was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1954. He was adopted from an orphanage when he was just six months old. His adoptive parents, Alfred and Mary Liotta, were loving and open with him about his background.

Liotta’s breakout role came in 1987 when he played the violent ex-convict husband of Melanie Griffith’s character in the Jonathan Demme-directed movie “Something Wild.” His performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination that year.

Over the course of his career, Liotta appeared in numerous films and television shows. He was known for playing intense and complex characters, including his iconic portrayal of Henry Hill in “Goodfellas.” He also earned a Primetime Emmy Award for his guest role on “ER” in 2005.

A Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

In February 2022, just months before his passing, Liotta was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony was attended by his family, friends, and colleagues, who praised his talent and dedication to his craft.

Liotta’s passing was a shock to many in the entertainment industry and his fans around the world. He will be remembered as a talented actor who brought depth and complexity to his roles, and as a beloved member of the Hollywood community.

Remembering Ray Liotta

As news of Liotta’s passing spread, tributes poured in from his colleagues and fans. Many remembered him as a talented actor and a kind-hearted person who always had time for his fans.

Actress Elizabeth Banks, who directed Liotta in “Cocaine Bear,” called him “a true talent and a kind soul.” Actor Eric Dane, who co-starred with Liotta in “Dangerous Waters,” said that working with him was “an honor and a privilege.”

Liotta’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. He will be missed by his loved ones, his colleagues, and his fans around the world.

News Source : Yara Sameh

Source Link :Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed/