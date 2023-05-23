Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Stevenson, Actor in Marvel and Star Wars, Dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marvel and Star Wars Actor Ray Stevenson Passes Away at Age 58

The worlds of both Marvel and Star Wars are saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of British actor Ray Stevenson while in Italy filming Cassino in Ischia. Shortly before his passing the Italian newspaper La Repubblica had reported that he had been hospitalized but no details have been given as to what caused his passing. He died four days short of his 59th Birthday.

A Career in Film and Television

Stevenson has been involved in many productions over the years, with some highlights being films like Kill the Irishman (2011), The Three Musketeers (2011), the Divergent film series (2014 – 2016) and shows like Rome (2005 – 2007), Dexter (2012) and Black Sails (2016 – 2017).

His Contributions to Marvel and Star Wars

Stevenson is perhaps best known for his contributions to the world of Marvel as in 2008, he played the titular anti-hero The Punisher in The Punisher: War Zone a reboot of the 2004 Thomas Jane Punisher film.

He also appeared as one of Thor’s loyal warriors, Volstagg. He first appeared in the 2011 Thor film as well as its 2014 sequel Thor: The Dark World and was unceremoniously killed off, along with his companions, in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. To this day, fans of the Thor films are still unhappy with how the Asgardian warriors were killed off.

He was also known amongst the Star Wars community as he voiced the character Gar Saxon in Star Wars: Rebels and would repose the role in the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Stevenson was also set to play the villain Baylan Skoll in the upcoming Ahsoka series for Disney+. While his scenes were all filmed, he sadly will not get to see the finished product. The actor had previously stated that he was thrilled to join the cast.

A Final Farewell

It is sad to see such a talented actor go, but we all must return to the Earth from whence we came. May he Rest In Peace.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer’s point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Ray Stevenson death Marvel actor Ray Stevenson Star Wars actor dies Ray Stevenson movies Ray Stevenson legacy

News Source : Pirates & Princesses

Source Link :Marvel & Star Wars Actor Ray Stevenson Passed Away At Age 58/