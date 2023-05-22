Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Ray Stevenson, Actor in ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor,’ Passes at 58′

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Ray Stevenson Dies at 58: A Look Back at His Career

On Sunday, Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor known for his roles in “Rome,” “Thor,” and “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” passed away at the age of 58. While little is known about the cause of his death, his representatives confirmed the news to the Associated Press. In honor of his life and career, let’s take a look back at some of his most notable roles and achievements.

Early Career and Film Debut

Born in Lisburn in 1964, Stevenson attended the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School before embarking on a career in British television. He made his film debut in Paul Greengrass’s 1998 film “The Theory of Flight,” in which he played a supporting role.

King Arthur and Punisher: War Zone

In 2004, Stevenson appeared in Antoine Fuqua’s “King Arthur” as a knight of the round table. Several years later, he played the lead in the pre-Disney Marvel adaptation “Punisher: War Zone.” Though the film was not well-received critically, it gave Stevenson another taste of Marvel and helped establish him as an action star.

Thor and Marvel

Stevenson’s next big break came in the form of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He played Volstagg, one of Thor’s Asgardian companions, in the first three “Thor” films. While his role was relatively minor, he made an impact with his imposing presence and comedic timing.

Rome and Titus Pullo

Stevenson’s breakout role came in the form of Titus Pullo in HBO’s “Rome.” The popular series ran from 2005 to 2007 and helped establish Stevenson as a leading man. In an interview with The Guardian, he said, “Rome was one of the major years of my life. It made me sit down in my own skin and say, just do the job. The job’s enough.”

Other Television Roles

Stevenson continued to work in television after “Rome” ended. He played Blackbeard in the Starz series “Black Sails,” Commander Jack Swinburne in the German television series “Das Boot,” and Othere on “Vikings.” He also did voice work in “Star Wars Rebels” and “The Clone Wars,” as Gar Saxon, and had a role in the upcoming Star Wars live-action series “Ahsoka,” in which he played a villain.

Personal Life

Stevenson had three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, whom he met while working on “Rome.” In an interview with Backstage in 2020, he cited Lee Marvin and Gene Hackman as his acting idols, saying, “It was never the young, hot leading man; it was men who I could identify with.”

In conclusion, Ray Stevenson was a talented actor who made a significant impact on film and television. He will be missed by his fans and the entertainment industry.

Ray Stevenson movies Ray Stevenson death Ray Stevenson actor Ray Stevenson Thor Ray Stevenson Rome

News Source : https://www.wvlt.tv

Source Link :Actor Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58/