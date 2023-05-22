Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Stevenson: Life, Legacy, and Career

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Irish actor Ray Stevenson, known for his roles in popular movies like Punisher: War Zone, King Arthur, and Thor, has passed away at the age of 58. The news of his death was confirmed by his publisher, but the cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Stevenson’s on-screen debut happened in 1993’s A Woman’s Guide to Adultery, and he went on to appear in several TV shows like Band of Gold, Drover’s Gold, and City Central. He made his film debut in The Theory of Flight in 1998, and his first major role was in 2004’s King Arthur, where he played Dagonet.

Stevenson’s most notable role was in the 2008 Marvel film Punisher: War Zone, where he played Frank Castle. He also appeared in other popular movies like The Book of Eli, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and franchises like Marvel’s Thor and Lionsgate’s Divergent adaptation. He was last seen in the Oscar-nominated Tollywood movie RRR.

At the time of his death, Stevenson’s estimated net worth was $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was married to British actress Ruth Gemmell in 1997, but they divorced in 2005 after eight years of marriage. He was dating Elisabetta Caraccia before his death, and they had two children together.

Stevenson was born on May 25, 1964, and was the second of three sons. His father was a Royal Air Force pilot, and he moved to England with his family at the age of eight.

The news of Stevenson’s death has shocked his fans and colleagues, with many paying tribute to the actor on social media. The official Twitter handle of the Tollywood movie RRR, in which he had a role, tweeted, “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT.”

Stevenson’s death is a loss to the entertainment industry, and his contributions to movies and TV shows will be remembered by his fans and colleagues. Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.

News Source : Pritha Paul

Source Link :Who was Ray Stevenson? Cause of death, net worth, age, relationship, career, family and more/