Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Stevenson, “Thor” actor, passes at 58

Ray Stevenson, the Northern Irish actor known for his dynamic roles in Marvel’s “Thor” movies, the Star Wars franchise, and the TV series “Rome,” has passed away at the age of 58. His representative Brett Norensberg confirmed that he died on Sunday in Italy while shooting “Cassino in Ischia” but did not provide further details.

Stevenson was a versatile actor who often appeared in film and TV series set in a grittier, bloodier time and place. He played a knight of the Round Table in “King Arthur,” a powerful politician in the Divergent movies, a heavily bearded, ax-wielding warrior in the Thor series, an 18th-century pirate on TV in “Black Sails,” and a villain in the upcoming Star Wars show “Ahsoka.”

His performance in the Emmy-winning series “Rome” as Titus Pullo was praised by The Washington Post for bringing “much needed color and zest” to the role. The historical fiction series, set in the 1st century B.C. and airing from 2005-2007, starred Stevenson as one of two leads anchoring the plotlines.

Stevenson also made a successful jump to South Asian films with “RRR” (2022), one of the most expensive Indian films ever made and a hit with audiences. He played antagonist Scott Buxton, a governor of the British Raj, who kidnaps a child.

The Disney Plus series “Ahsoka” had already finished filming and will air on the streaming platform in August. Stevenson had also voiced a villain in two of the franchise’s animated series, “Star Wars: Rebels” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

“We were lucky to have Ray join the Star Wars galaxy as Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels and then more recently as Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka,” a statement on LucasFilm’s StarWars.com site said. “His ability to play a villain, while being such a kind and caring person in reality, is a testament to his incredible talent.”

Stevenson initially studied architecture but switched to acting and learned his craft at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. His other credits include “Punisher: War Zone,” “The Other Guys,” “The Three Musketeers,” “Vikings,” and “Dexter.”

He leaves behind three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia. Stevenson’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry, and his contributions to film and television will be long remembered.

