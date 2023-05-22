Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Stevenson: TV and Movie Star

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Ray Stevenson was an English actor of Irish descent who was born on May 24, 1964. He died on May 22, 2023, at the age of 58, leaving many fans wondering who he was and how he died.
Stevenson made his debut in the world of television with the series Roma and later went on to star in King Arthur in 2004. He was divorced after an eight-year marriage to actress Ruth Gemmel. Stevenson played the character of “Punisher” in the 2008 film Punisher: War Zone and also played DC in the 2008 film “Outpost” and in 2011 as “Danny Greene” in Kill the Irishman.
There has been no official statement regarding how Ray Stevenson died. However, he had a successful career in the entertainment industry, starring in 18 films and numerous TV series.
Films Starring Ray Stevenson
Ray Stevenson starred in 18 films, including:
- 1998 – The Theory of Flight
- 1999 – G:MT – Greenwich Mean Time
- 2004 – King Arthur
- 2008 – Outpost
- 2008 – Punisher: War Zone
- 2009 – Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
- 2010 – The Book of Eli
- 2010 – The Other Guys
- 2011 – Kill the Irishman
- 2011 – The Three Musketeers
- 2011 – Thor
- 2013 – G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- 2013 – Jayne Mansfield’s Car
- 2013 – Thor: The Dark World
- 2014 – Divergent
- 2014 – Big Game
- 2015 – The Divergent Series: Insurgent
- 2015 – The Transporter: Refueled
Television Series Starring Ray Stevenson
Ray Stevenson’s first role in television was in 1993, and he went on to star in numerous TV series, including:
- 1993 – A Woman’s Guide to Adultery
- 1995 – Band of Gold
- 1996 – The Tide of Life
- 1997 – Peak Practice
- 1997 – Drover’s Gold
- 1998 – City Central
- 1999 – Love in the 21st Century
- 2000 – Holby City
- 2000 – The Bill Sgt. Gartland
- 2001 – At Home with the Braithwaites
- 2001 – Dalziel and Pascoe
- 2003 – Red Cap
- 2003 – Murphy’s Law
- 2004-07 – Rome
- 2007 – Life Line
- 2009 – The Super Hero Squad Show
- 2012 – Dexter
- 2014 – Crossing Lines
- 2016 – Black Sails
Ray Stevenson’s death was a shock to many fans, and his agent confirmed the news. Stevenson had a successful career in the entertainment industry, and his performances in comic book adaptation films such as Marvel films were highly appreciated by audiences. His contribution to the world of entertainment will always be remembered, and he will be missed by his fans and the entertainment industry as a whole.
