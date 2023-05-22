Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Stevenson: TV and Movie Star

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Stevenson was an English actor of Irish descent who was born on May 24, 1964. He died on May 22, 2023, at the age of 58, leaving many fans wondering who he was and how he died.

Stevenson made his debut in the world of television with the series Roma and later went on to star in King Arthur in 2004. He was divorced after an eight-year marriage to actress Ruth Gemmel. Stevenson played the character of “Punisher” in the 2008 film Punisher: War Zone and also played DC in the 2008 film “Outpost” and in 2011 as “Danny Greene” in Kill the Irishman.

There has been no official statement regarding how Ray Stevenson died. However, he had a successful career in the entertainment industry, starring in 18 films and numerous TV series.

Films Starring Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson starred in 18 films, including:

1998 – The Theory of Flight 1999 – G:MT – Greenwich Mean Time 2004 – King Arthur 2008 – Outpost 2008 – Punisher: War Zone 2009 – Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant 2010 – The Book of Eli 2010 – The Other Guys 2011 – Kill the Irishman 2011 – The Three Musketeers 2011 – Thor 2013 – G.I. Joe: Retaliation 2013 – Jayne Mansfield’s Car 2013 – Thor: The Dark World 2014 – Divergent 2014 – Big Game 2015 – The Divergent Series: Insurgent 2015 – The Transporter: Refueled

Television Series Starring Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson’s first role in television was in 1993, and he went on to star in numerous TV series, including:

1993 – A Woman’s Guide to Adultery 1995 – Band of Gold 1996 – The Tide of Life 1997 – Peak Practice 1997 – Drover’s Gold 1998 – City Central 1999 – Love in the 21st Century 2000 – Holby City 2000 – The Bill Sgt. Gartland 2001 – At Home with the Braithwaites 2001 – Dalziel and Pascoe 2003 – Red Cap 2003 – Murphy’s Law 2004-07 – Rome 2007 – Life Line 2009 – The Super Hero Squad Show 2012 – Dexter 2014 – Crossing Lines 2016 – Black Sails

Ray Stevenson’s death was a shock to many fans, and his agent confirmed the news. Stevenson had a successful career in the entertainment industry, and his performances in comic book adaptation films such as Marvel films were highly appreciated by audiences. His contribution to the world of entertainment will always be remembered, and he will be missed by his fans and the entertainment industry as a whole.

