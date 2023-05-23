Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Stevenson’s Cause of Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rest in Peace: Remembering the Life and Legacy of Ray Stevenson

On May 22, 2023, the world lost a talented actor, Ray Stevenson. He passed away at the age of 58, just four days before his 59th birthday. As news of his death spread, fans and colleagues were left wondering how he died. While his public relations company, Viewpoint, confirmed his passing, they did not disclose the cause of his death.

Stevenson was born in Northern Ireland and raised in England. After being inspired by John Malkovich, he pursued acting and went on to star in many British TV shows like Waking the Dead, Dalziel and Pascoe, and At Home with the Braithwaites. He broke through with his role in King Arthur in 2004, which starred Keira Knightley. He later played The Punisher in 2008’s The Punisher: War Zone and made appearances in the MCU’s Thor series as Volstagg, the HBO historical series Rome, the Tollywood movie RRR, and was set to star in the original Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka.

Stevenson was hospitalized during filming on the Italian island of Ischia while working on the movie Cassino in Ischia. He passed away while working on many unreleased projects, including his role as Baylan Skroll in Disney+’s Ahsoka, 1242: Gateway to the West, and Cassino in Ischia.

The synopsis of Cassino in Ischia, according to Deadline, reads, “In the movie, three-time winner of ‘Best Yell in Action Film,’ box office king and action star Nic Cassino (played by Stevenson) is knocked off his perch by the next generation of action heroes. In an attempt to revive his career, he travels to Italy to make the first-ever ‘Neo-Realist’ action film with down-on-their-luck Italian directors. However, unresolved struggles with his family resurface, and he is forced to reconcile all he left behind on his road to fame.”

Stevenson’s co-stars mourned his passing on social media. Rosario Dawson, his co-star in Ahsoka, posted a carousel of photos with Stevenson on Instagram, saying, “A giant of a man… @officialraystevenson_, stunned and reeling from this tragic, devastating news. Gone too soon from this world. At a loss for words… just wanted to mark this moment and share your ever-ready and present smile. Love you forever. Holding your family in my heart. #LegendsNeverDie.”

James Gunn, who worked with Stevenson briefly on Thor, wrote on Twitter, “Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple of interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today. ”

James Purefoy, Stevenson’s co-star in Rome, also tweeted his condolences, saying, “So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta, and their beautiful kids. What a loss.”

Stevenson’s legacy as an actor will live on through his many memorable roles. In an interview with Backstage in 2020, he shared that his acting idols were Lee Marvin and Gene Hackman, “Never a bad performance, and brave and fearless within that caliber,” Stevenson said. “It was never the young, hot leading man; it was men who I could identify with.”

As we remember Ray Stevenson, we honor his talent and the impact he made in the entertainment industry. Rest in peace, Ray.

News Source : Lea Veloso

Source Link :How Did Ray Stevenson Die? Cause of Death, What Did He Pass Of?/