Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Stevenson’s Death Date?

Ray Stevenson Death: When Did Ray Stevenson Die?

George Raymond Stevenson, born on May 25, 1964, was an acclaimed Irish actor. He gained fame for his roles in various films and television series. In the film realm, Stevenson portrayed notable characters such as Dagonet in “King Arthur” (2004) and Titus Pullo in the BBC/HBO series “Rome” (2005–2007). He also took on two Marvel Comics characters: Frank Castle / The Punisher in “Punisher: War Zone” (2008) and “The Super Hero Squad Show,” as well as Volstagg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (2011–2017).

His filmography also includes “Kill the Irishman” (2011), where he portrayed mobster Danny Greene, “The Three Musketeers” (2011), and “RRR” (2022), in which he played the villainous Governor Scott. On television, he portrayed Ukrainian mobster Isaak Sirko in the seventh season of “Dexter,” Blackbeard in the third and fourth seasons of “Black Sails,” and voiced Gar Saxon in “Star Wars Rebels” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Stevenson made his film debut in “The Theory of Flight” (1998) and gained recognition for his performance in the short film “No Man’s Land” (2002). He achieved his first leading role in the Scottish horror film “Outpost” (2008) and garnered attention as Frank Castle / The Punisher in “Punisher: War Zone” (2008). He continued to showcase his versatility in films like “Kill the Irishman” (2011), “Thor” (2011), “The Three Musketeers” (2011), and “Divergent” (2014) and its sequels.

In 2019, Stevenson ventured into Indian cinema with a lead antagonist role in the Telugu film “RRR.” He also appeared in various television shows, including “Rome,” “Waking the Dead,” “Murphy’s Law,” and “Dexter.”

Stevenson’s stage work includes notable performances, such as playing Jesus Christ in the York Mystery Plays (2000) and the Cardinal in “The Duchess of Malfi” (2003) at the Royal National Theatre.

George Raymond Stevenson became famous for his versatile acting skills, his portrayal of memorable characters in films and television series, and his contributions to both international and Indian cinema.

When Did Ray Stevenson Die?

Ray Stevenson reportedly died on May 21, 2023, and this occurred four days before his 59 birthday.

The news of Stevenson’s death was met with shock and sadness by his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Many took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the actor’s talent and legacy.

Stevenson’s death marks a significant loss for the film and television industry and for his fans around the world. His contributions to cinema and his memorable performances will continue to be celebrated and remembered for years to come.

Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.

