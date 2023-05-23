Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Stevenson’s Death During Filming: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rest in Peace: Remembering Ray Stevenson, the Talented Actor Who Captivated Audiences

On May 22, 2023, Ray Stevenson, the veteran actor, passed away at the age of 58, just four days before his 59th birthday. The news of his death was confirmed by his PR company, Viewpoint, but the cause of death was not disclosed. With many big projects coming out, including the original Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka, many people are left wondering how Ray Stevenson died.

Born in Northern Ireland, Stevenson was raised in England and drew inspiration from John Malkovich to pursue acting. He starred in many British TV shows like Waking the Dead, Dalziel and Pascoe, and At Home with the Braithwaites, but it was his breakthrough role in King Arthur in 2004 that put him on the map. He’s since starred as The Punisher in 2008’s The Punisher: War Zone and made appearances in the MCU’s Thor series as Volstagg, the HBO historical series Rome, Tollywood movie RRR, and was set to star in the original Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka.

Stevenson worked on many projects that were unreleased before his death. He was set to star as Baylan Skroll, a former Jedi turned to the dark side who allies with Grand Admiral Thrawn, in Disney+’s Ahsoka. His other posthumous credits will include films 1242: Gateway to the West and Cassino in Ischia. According to Deadline, the synopsis of Cassino in Ischia is as follows: “In the movie, three-time winner of ‘Best Yell in Action Film,’ box office king, and action star Nic Cassino (played by Stevenson) is knocked off his perch by the next generation of action heroes. In an attempt to revive his career, he travels to Italy to make the first-ever ‘Neo-Realist’ action film with down-on-their-luck Italian directors. However, unresolved struggles with his family resurface, and he is forced to reconcile all he left behind on his road to fame.”

In an interview after Star Wars Celebration, Stevenson praised his roles in the Star Wars universe, saying, “The first time was a costume camera test. We’re all very nervous and standing in the costume. Somebody hands me the lightsaber, and then some guy turns it on. And, of course, you make the noise ‘vvvrrrrmm vvvrrrrmm’ because you can’t help it. And then the beauty of it is that when you do the training and you get on the set and you’re fighting with Ahsoka — and she’s got two and they’re flashing everywhere — and then you pinch yourself. And you go ‘I’m actually doing this. If you’re gonna give me a lightsaber, I’m gonna use it.”

Stevenson’s acting idols were Lee Marvin and Gene Hackman. He once said, “It was never the young, hot leading man; it was men who I could identify with.” He also shared his approach to auditioning for roles: “You’ve got to learn what the scene is about.”

Stevenson is survived by his wife Elisabetta Caraccia, whom he met on the set of Rome, and their three sons.

Stevenson’s co-stars mourned his death on social media. Ashoka star Rosario Dawson posted a carousel of photos with Stevenson on Instagram, saying, “A giant of a man… @officialraystevenson_, stunned and reeling from this tragic, devastating news. Gone too soon from this world. At a loss for words… just wanted to mark this moment and share your ever-ready and present smile. Love you forever. Holding your family in my heart. #LegendsNeverDie.”

James Gunn, who worked with Stevenson briefly on Thor, wrote on Twitter, “Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today. ”

Rome co-star James Purefoy also tweeted his condolences, saying, “So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta, and their beautiful kids. What a loss.”

Ray Stevenson was a talented actor who captivated audiences with his performances. He will be remembered for his contributions to the entertainment industry and the impact he made on those who knew him. Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.

