Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ray Stevenson’s Enthusiasm for Star Wars

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ray Stevenson: The Actor’s Excitement for His Role in “Ahsoka”

Ray Stevenson, best known for his roles in “Punisher: War Zone” and “Rome,” passed away on Sunday in Italy at the age of 58. While he had an impressive career in film and television, it was his involvement in the upcoming Star Wars series “Ahsoka” that had him particularly excited.

Preparing for His Role as Baylan Skoll

In an interview with TheWrap during Star Wars Celebration in April, Stevenson shared his physical preparation for playing Baylan Skoll, a Force user who wields an orange lightsaber and duels with Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) as well as taking on Rebel Forces.

The Irish actor explained that he believes characters have a center of gravity that determines their physicality, and his process involved finding Baylan’s center of gravity and developing his fighting style through his stance. Stevenson described Baylan as a “stoic lethality,” a combination of strength and agility that he brought to life through his performance.

The Joys of Wielding a Lightsaber

Stevenson also discussed his experience holding a lightsaber for the first time during a costume camera test. He recalled making the classic “vvvrrrrmm vvvrrrrmm” noise and feeling the excitement of using the iconic weapon. He later had the opportunity to train with the lightsaber and use it on set with Ahsoka, an experience he described as surreal and thrilling.

A Diverse Acting Career

Stevenson had a notable career in film and television, with roles in “Punisher: War Zone,” “Thor,” and “RRR,” among others. He also lent his voice talents to “Star Wars: Rebels” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” before taking on the live-action role of Baylan Skoll in “Ahsoka.”

On television, Stevenson made memorable appearances in “Rome,” “Black Sails,” “Reef Break,” and “Vikings.” He was a versatile actor who brought depth and charisma to each of his roles.

The Legacy of Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson’s passing is a tremendous loss for the entertainment industry, and his excitement and dedication to his role in “Ahsoka” is a testament to his passion for his craft. His legacy is one of versatility, talent, and a love for storytelling that will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for years to come.

Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.

Ray Stevenson Star Wars Ray Stevenson Star Wars universe Ray Stevenson Star Wars role Ray Stevenson excited for Star Wars Ray Stevenson joins Star Wars cast

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Ray Stevenson Was Excited to Join the Star Wars Universe/