Dead – Death – Obituary News : Raymond Dokpesi: AIT Owner’s Life, Net Worth, Family & Legacy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Raymond Dokpesi Biography

Raymond Dokpesi is a Nigerian businessman, politician, and media mogul. He is the founder and chairman of DAAR Communications, the parent company of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM. Dokpesi is also the founder of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and served as its national chairman from 2001 to 2005.

Early Life and Education

Dokpesi was born in 1952 in Ibadan, Nigeria. He attended the University of Ibadan, where he studied law. After graduating, Dokpesi worked as a lawyer for several years before entering the business world.

DAAR Communications

In 1985, Dokpesi founded DAAR Communications, which quickly became one of the leading media companies in Nigeria. AIT and Raypower FM are two of the most popular television and radio stations in the country. Dokpesi has also produced several popular television programs, including the news magazine programme Newsline and the drama series Ripples.

Controversies

Dokpesi is a controversial figure. He has been accused of corruption and money laundering. In 2016, he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges of money laundering. He was released on bail after two weeks.

Personal Life

Dokpesi is married to Amaka Dokpesi and they have four children together.

Net Worth

Raymond Dokpesi’s net worth is estimated to be $1 billion. He is one of the richest men in Nigeria. Dokpesi’s wealth comes from his business interests in media, oil, and gas.

Death

According to family members, Dokpesi died while being treated at a hospital in Abuja. He had a stroke after fasting during Ramadan and was recovering. During a routine gym session, he was electrocuted while using the equipment, resulting in a stroke and, sadly, his death.

FAQs

What is Raymond Dokpesi’s favorite TV show?

Raymond Dokpesi’s favorite TV show is Newsline, a news magazine programme produced by his own company, African Independent Television (AIT).

What is Raymond Dokpesi’s favorite book?

Raymond Dokpesi’s favorite book is The Man Who Planted Trees by Jean Giono.

What is Raymond Dokpesi’s favorite food?

Raymond Dokpesi’s favorite food is pounded yam and egusi soup.

What is Raymond Dokpesi’s favorite sport?

Raymond Dokpesi’s favorite sport is football.

What is Raymond Dokpesi’s favorite quote?

Raymond Dokpesi’s favorite quote is “The pen is mightier than the sword.”

Nigerian media mogul High-profile political connections Controversial business practices Family background and upbringing Career milestones and achievements

News Source : Biographyplug

Source Link :Raymond Dokpesi biography, AIT owner, cause of death, net worth, age, wife, children/