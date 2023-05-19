Dead – Death – Obituary News : Raymond W. Boyd Funeral Details and Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Raymond W. Boyd: A WWII Veteran, Church Deacon, and Family Man

Raymond W. Boyd passed away on May 17, 2023, at the age of 94 in the Hospice Unit at North MS Medical Centre in Tupelo. He was born on December 16, 1928, in Columbus, Mississippi, and grew up in Hamilton, MS, where he graduated from Hamilton High School. As a depression child, Raymond witnessed the challenges of the era, which instilled in him a sense of perseverance and determination to overcome obstacles.

A Life of Service and Dedication

After high school, Raymond served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in France, Germany, and Switzerland. His military service during WWII shaped his worldview and instilled in him a deep sense of patriotism and love for his country.

On Christmas Eve 1952, Raymond married Ruby Jewel Winders, and the couple moved to Washington D.C., where he worked in the FBI fingerprint section. Ruby later joined him in fingerprints, and the couple worked together for five years in D.C. before returning to Mississippi.

After returning home, Raymond worked at the American Potash Facility in Hamilton before joining Kerr-McGee Chemicals, where he worked for 35 years until his retirement in 1993. He was a dedicated employee who took pride in his work and was respected by his colleagues.

A Loving Family Man and Community Leader

Raymond was a devout Christian and served as a deacon at New Prospect Baptist Church in Lackey. He was also responsible for cleaning the church for years and loved participating in choir and religious activities.

Aside from his church involvement, Raymond loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, Caitlyn and Alison, whom he adored watching play softball. He also enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn, and feeding the ducks and geese at the family pond.

A Legacy of Love and Service

Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Corinne Boyd, two sisters, Madia Curtis and Lois Gerhardt, and his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Ruby Jewel Winders Boyd. He is survived by his son Randy Boyd and daughter Candie Atkins (Stan) of Hamilton, MS; granddaughters Caitlyn Atkins Baker (Josh) of Canton, MS and Alison Atkins Harmon (Garrett) of Meridianville, AL.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, May 20, at New Prospect Baptist Church in Lackey, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral at 12:00 noon. Bros. Jack Inmon and Kevin Brown will officiate, and the burial will take place at New Prospect Cemetery. William Dean Atkins, Charles Grace, Ricky Reynolds, Larry Slade, Mike Savage, Charles Lee Smith, and Charles Wayne Winders will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the New Prospect Cemetery Fund or a charity of your choice.

Raymond W. Boyd will be remembered as a WWII veteran, church deacon, and family man whose legacy of love and service will live on through his family and community for generations to come.

