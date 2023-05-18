Dead – Death – Obituary News : Real Estate Mogul Sam Zell Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chicago real estate magnate Sam Zell, known as “grave dancer,” dies at 81

Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate known as the “grave dancer” for his ability to buy distressed assets and turn them into profitable investments, has died at the age of 81. His company, Equity Residential, did not provide a cause of death but called Zell an “iconic figure in real estate and throughout the corporate world.”

A Career of Successful Investments

Zell’s portfolio included investments in real estate and media, but he suffered a major setback with his $8.2 billion leveraged buyout of Tribune Company in 2007, which ultimately led to the media group’s bankruptcy. Zell had a personal net worth of $5.9 billion.

Zell had a penchant for scooping up cheap real estate and selling it later at a profit, a strategy he outlined in a 1978 article titled “The Grave Dancer,” which became his nickname in the industry. “I was dancing on the skeletons of other people’s mistakes,” he wrote.

But Zell’s impressive track record of successful bets was marred by a brief, unsuccessful foray into media in 2007 when he orchestrated the $8.2 billion leveraged buyout of Tribune Company. The next year, the media group, which owned newspapers such as the Chicago Tribune and The Los Angeles Times, among other properties, collapsed into bankruptcy. More than 4,200 staff were laid off.

A Controversial Figure

Zell’s handpicked managers were said to have ushered in a toxic workplace culture marked by offensive office banter and sexual innuendo, In accordance with the latest findings of a 2010 New York Times report.

A Legacy of Philanthropy

Zell was born in Chicago in 1941, the son of Polish immigrants. He graduated from the University of Michigan and went on to earn a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School. After working as a lawyer, he moved into real estate in the 1960s and quickly made a name for himself as a savvy investor in distressed properties.

His success in real estate helped him amass a fortune that he used to invest in a wide range of other businesses, including energy, transportation, and healthcare. He also became a prominent philanthropist, donating millions of dollars to causes such as education and cancer research.

Remembering a Visionary Leader

Despite the Tribune Company debacle, Zell remained a revered figure in the real estate industry. In a statement, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts called him a “visionary leader” who “had a profound impact on the industry.”

Zell is survived by his wife, Helen, and three children.

