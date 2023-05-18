Dead – Death – Obituary News : Real estate mogul Sam Zell dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Real Estate Mogul Sam Zell Passes Away at Age 81

Real estate investor and founder/chairman of Equity Residential, Sam Zell, has passed away at the age of 81. Zell was known for popularizing real estate investment trusts and acquiring distressed properties, earning him the nickname “grave dancer.”

Iconic Figures in Real Estate and Corporate World

Zell is credited with popularizing the real-estate investment trust and was known as a “grave dancer” due to his talent for acquiring distressed real estate. In the 1990s, Zell bought dozens of foreclosed office buildings at steep discounts and eventually sold most of them through the $39 billion Equity Office Properties deal in 2007 to the private-equity firm Blackstone Group, one of his more prominent deals.

Zell was the chairman of a number of real-estate companies, including Equity Residential, Equity LifeStyle Properties, Equity Commonwealth, Covanta Holding, and Anixter International. Equity Residential owns almost 80,000 apartments, and Equity LifeStyle is described as one of the U.S.’s largest investors in manufactured homes.

From Law to Real Estate

Born in Chicago in 1941, Zell founded the predecessor company to Equity Residential while a student at the University of Michigan and took it public in 1993. The real-estate mogul started his career as a lawyer before moving into properties, where he built a net worth of $5.2 billion, In line with Forbes.

Legacy and Contributions

Zell made headlines in 2007 when he purchased the Chicago Tribune and affiliated daily newspapers in a leveraged buyout, along with the Chicago Cubs baseball team. The publisher filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection the following year, and Zell left the company in 2010.

In March 2020, Zell made news again when he announced that he was buying at “ridiculously low” prices in one particular sector amid market volatility. The real-estate world has lost a true legend with the passing of Sam Zell, but his contributions to the industry will live on.

