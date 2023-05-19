Dead – Death – Obituary News : Real estate mogul Sam Zell passes away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Billionaire Real Estate Investor Sam Zell Dies at 81

Sam Zell, the billionaire real estate investor known for his bets on distressed assets and for popularizing the real estate investment trust (REIT) structure in the 1990s, has died at the age of 81 due to complications from a recent illness. The news was confirmed by statements from the two REITs that he chaired.

Zell founded the company that was a precursor to Equity Residential and took it public in 1993. He also invested in a wide range of businesses including manufacturing, travel, retail, healthcare, and energy through Equity Group Investments, the private investment firm that he founded more than 50 years ago.

According to Forbes, Zell had a net worth of $5.2 billion. In 2007, he sold Equity Office Properties to Blackstone Inc for $39 billion in one of the largest real estate deals ever. However, soon after, he took media giant Tribune Co private in an $8.2 billion highly leveraged deal that saddled the company with too much debt.

Tribune filed for bankruptcy protection a year later during the global financial crisis after advertising revenue tumbled as more readers began getting their news online. Zell had famously dubbed the acquisition a “deal from hell”.

Zell’s Legacy

Zell was a titan in the real estate industry, and his legacy will be felt for years to come. He was known for his contrarian investing style and his ability to identify undervalued assets.

Zell was also a pioneer in the REIT industry, which allows investors to buy shares in a portfolio of real estate assets. He helped to popularize the structure in the 1990s, and today, REITs are a common way for investors to gain exposure to the real estate market.

Zell was not without his controversies, however. His acquisition of Tribune Co ultimately led to the company’s bankruptcy, and he was criticized for his management of the company during that time.

Despite these setbacks, Zell’s impact on the real estate industry cannot be overstated. He was a visionary investor who was not afraid to take risks, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest real estate investors of all time.

Final Thoughts

Sam Zell was a true pioneer in the real estate industry. He was a contrarian investor who was not afraid to take risks, and his impact on the industry will be felt for years to come.

While Zell’s acquisition of Tribune Co ultimately led to the company’s bankruptcy, it is important to remember that he was a visionary investor who helped to popularize the REIT structure and who made many successful investments throughout his career.

Zell’s legacy will live on through the many companies and projects that he was involved in, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest real estate investors of all time.

