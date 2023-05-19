Dead – Death – Obituary News : Real estate tycoon Sam Zell dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Sam Zell: The “Grave Dancer”

Introduction

Sam Zell, the billionaire Chicago real-estate magnate known as the “grave dancer,” passed away at the age of 81. Zell had a wide-ranging portfolio of investments in real estate and media, including a failed bet on the Tribune Company in 2007. He had a personal net worth of $5.9 billion and was described by his company, Equity Residential, as an “iconic figure in real estate and throughout the corporate world.”

The “Grave Dancer” Strategy

Zell’s strategy was to buy cheap real estate and sell it later at a profit, which he outlined in a 1978 article titled “The Grave Dancer.” This approach earned him his nickname in the industry. “I was dancing on the skeletons of other people’s mistakes,” he wrote.

The Tribune Company Bet

Zell’s impressive track record of successful bets was marred by a brief, unsuccessful foray into media in 2007 when he orchestrated the $8.2 billion leveraged buyout of Tribune Company. The media group, which owned newspapers such as the Chicago Tribune and The Los Angeles Times, among other properties, collapsed into bankruptcy the next year, resulting in over 4,200 staff being laid off. The workplace culture under Zell’s handpicked managers was also marked by offensive office banter and sexual innuendo, according to a 2010 New York Times report.

Early Life and Career

Zell was born in Chicago in 1941 and grew up in the city’s northern suburbs. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1963 and began his career in law before moving into real estate. He founded Equity Group Investments in 1969 and went on to buy up a range of distressed assets, including office buildings, shopping centers, and mobile-home parks.

Philanthropy

Zell was also a major philanthropist, giving away millions to education and medical research. He donated $10 million to the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business in 2019 and $50 million to the school in 2004. “Sam Zell was a true visionary and an inspiration to many,” said Mark Schlissel, the president of the University of Michigan, in a statement. “His contributions to the University of Michigan were transformative and will benefit generations of students, faculty, and staff.”

Conclusion

Sam Zell’s legacy as the “grave dancer” will be remembered for his successful real estate investments and his brief, unsuccessful foray into media. He was also a generous philanthropist, leaving a positive impact on the University of Michigan and beyond.

