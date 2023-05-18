Dead – Death – Obituary News : Real Estate Tycoon Sam Zell Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sam Zell Obituary – Death: Real Estate Mogul and One-Time Owner of Tribune Company, Sam Zell Dies At 81

Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate who earned a multibillion-dollar fortune and a reputation as “the grave dancer” for his ability to revive moribund properties has died due to complications from a recent illness. He was 81.

A Self-Made Visionary Entrepreneur

Zell, a blunt-spoken man with a beard, delighted in defying conventional wisdom. He started off as an apartment building manager while still a college student and had a golden touch with real estate. When he was in his 70s, he had acquired a wealth that was thought to be worth $3.8 billion.

In 2007, Zell sold Blackstone Group Equity Office, the office-tower business he had spent three decades establishing.

A month later, he entered into another agreement that ultimately damaged his reputation: the $13 billion purchase of the struggling Tribune Co. The following year, the major media company declared bankruptcy.

“Sam Zell was a self-made, visionary entrepreneur. He launched and grew hundreds of companies during his 60-plus-year career and created countless jobs. Although his investments spanned industries across the globe, he was most widely recognized for his critical role in creating the modern real estate investment trust, which today is a more than $4 trillion industry,” Equity Group Investments said in a written statement on Thursday.

A Great Loss

Zell died at home, the company said.

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.

Feel free to drop condolence messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased, as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

1. Sam Zell

2. Real estate mogul

3. Tribune Company

4. Business tycoon

5. Billionaire investor

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Real Estate Mogul and One-Time Owner of Tribune Company, Sam Zell Dies At 81 – TOP INFO GUIDE/