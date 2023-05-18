Dead – Death – Obituary News : Real estate tycoon Sam Zell passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sam Zell: The Grave Dancer of Real Estate

Chicago real estate magnate Sam Zell passed away at the age of 81 due to complications from a recent illness. Zell, known as “the grave dancer” for his ability to revive moribund properties, earned a multibillion-dollar fortune and a reputation for his unconventional approach to business.

Early Years and Entrepreneurial Spirit

Sam Zell was born in Highland Park, Illinois, in 1941, just four months after his immigrant parents arrived in the United States. His father was a wholesale jeweler who dabbled in real estate investment and the stock market. Zell inherited his father’s entrepreneurial spirit and began making money at a young age by selling prom pictures and Playboy magazines.

Zell’s first successes in real estate came while he was a student at the University of Michigan. After managing the building where he lived in exchange for free rent, he moved on to managing other properties, ultimately incorporating an apartment-management business and then selling it. He then teamed up with his Ann Arbor fraternity brother Robert Lurie to acquire distressed properties from developers bogged down by high interest rates, a practice that continued through the recession of the mid-1970s with great success.

The Grave Dancer of Real Estate

Zell’s reputation grew, and in 1976, the contrarian investor talked about his penchant for spotting and pursuing opportunities in an article that he entitled “The Grave Dancer.” The nickname stuck, and Zell embraced it, reveling in his ability to revive moribund properties and buck traditional wisdom.

After the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s, Zell went on a buying spree of real estate properties. He also encouraged institutional investors to pool their money for commercial real estate in the early ’90s when it was on the outs.

Real Estate was just 25% of his Holdings

Real estate was Zell’s trademark, but as he noted in an interview shortly before making the ill-fated Tribune deal, it represented only about 25% of his holdings. “I’m a professional opportunist,” Zell told the Associated Press at the time. “I’m pretty sure that no matter what topic you pick, we’re involved in some way or another.”

Zell’s Legacy

Zell’s love of risk, both in his business dealings and his personal life, was well-known. He was an avid skier, racquetball player, paintball enthusiast, and sports fan over the years, with stakes in the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox. Zell was fiercely protective of his personal life, maintaining homes in Chicago and Southern California.

Zell’s legacy as a self-made, visionary entrepreneur is undeniable. He launched and grew hundreds of companies during his 60-plus-year career and created countless jobs. Although his investments spanned industries across the globe, he was most widely recognized for his critical role in creating the modern real estate investment trust, which today is a more than $4 trillion industry.

Zell’s contributions to entrepreneurship and education were also significant. He co-founded the Samuel Zell & Robert H. Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies at UM’s Ross School of Business in 1999. The Zell Family Foundation donated $60 million to the institute in 2015 to create an endowment and develop entrepreneurship programs for students and alumni.

Sam Zell’s passing is a tremendous loss to the business and real estate communities. He will be remembered as a trailblazer, a visionary, and a true entrepreneur who left an indelible mark on the world.

