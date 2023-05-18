Dead – Death – Obituary News : Real Estate Tycoon’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sam Zell Death Cause: Real Estate Mogul Passes Away

The American real estate mogul and businessman, Sam Zell, founder and chairman of Equity Group Investments, passed away on May 18, 2023, at the age of 81. The cause of his death has not been shared publicly, but reports suggest he had been battling an illness recently.

Sam Zell’s Illustrious Career

Zell founded Equity Group Investments in 1968 and served as the chairman of several companies, including Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) and the New York Stock Exchange: Equity Residential (EQR). He was also associated with Equity Commonwealth (EQC), Covanta Holding Corp. (CVA), and Anixter. His work in the real estate industry was widely acclaimed, and he was highly regarded by his peers and colleagues.

Mourning the Loss of Sam Zell

Zell’s sudden death has left his family and close ones in mourning. While his family members are seeking privacy during this difficult time, his well-wishers are paying tribute to the late businessman on social media. Tributes and condolence messages are pouring in, with many people expressing their admiration for Zell’s work and legacy in the real estate industry.

Sam Zell Obituary and Funeral Details

Businesswire released Zell’s obituary, confirming his death due to complications from an illness. As of now, his funeral details have not been shared with the public, but it is believed that the services may be held privately. Meanwhile, his followers and well-wishers continue to pay their respects on social media.

Zell’s Legacy and Surviving Family Members

Sam Zell’s contributions to the real estate industry will be remembered for years to come. He was survived by his wife, Helen, whom he married after two previous marriages. Zell had three children: a son, Matthew, and a daughter, JoAnn, from his first marriage, and an adopted baby girl, Kellie, from his second marriage. As the real estate mogul’s family and friends mourn his passing, his legacy lives on through his work and accomplishments.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :How Did Real Estate Mogul Die?/